Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 3; Week 2 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The former Utes in the NFL continued to shine in week two. Heading into the third week of action, Utah will have 15 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 22 former players on rosters in the league.

Former Ute Devin Lloyd continued to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball for Jacksonville. He had a team-high six tackles during week two. He helped secure the shutout for the Jaguars with his first interception in the fourth quarter as the Colts were driving.

In his second game as a Baltimore Raven, Marcus Williams led the Ravens defense in tackles with 10. He also had his first multi-interception game as a Raven. He has had an interception in each of the Ravens games this season.

The Ute’s alums will have one game in week three, where three former Utes will match up against each other. This week, Terrell Burgess and Matt Gay head to Arizona to take on Leki Fotu of the Cardinals.

Week 3 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Sun., Sept. 25 Houston at Chicago 11 a.m CBS #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Sept. 25 Las Vegas at Tennessee 11 a.m FOX #78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas) Sun. Sept. 25 Kansas City at Indianapolis 11 a.m CBS #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) Sun., Sept. 25 Buffalo at Miami 11 a.m CBS #20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)

#21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Sept. 25 Baltimore at New England 11 a.m FOX #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore) Sun., Sept. 25 New Orleans at Carolina 11 a.m FOX #42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans) Sun., Sept. 25 Jacksonville at LA Chargers 2:05 p.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Sept. 25 LA Rams at Arizona 2:25 p.m FOX #26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)

#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun., Sept. 25 Atlanta at Seattle 2:25 p.m FOX #57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Sept. 25 San Francisco at Denver 6:20 p.m NBC #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)

#72 Garrett Bolles (Denver)

Five former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week two, including Devin Lloyd, Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams.

Through two weeks of the NFL, Lloyd has shined in two starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has led the team in tackles in both games and leads all NFL Rookies with 17 tackles this season, the 24th-best mark in the NFL. He also has three pass deflections and one INT.

Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety leads the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming last week against Miami. He also leads Baltimore in tackles this season with 22, which is sixth best in the NFL. He has tallied at least one interception each week.

Cody Barton also ranks seventh this season with 21 tackles. He has led the Seahawks in tackles in the season’s first two games.

Week Two Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco L, 27-7 Team-high 11 tackles

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona L, 29-23 (ot) Played on OL

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Jacksonville L, 24-0 Started at FS; 1 tackle

Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver

Game Results Statistics vs. Houston W, 16-9 Started at LT

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Atlanta W, 31-27 Played in the defensive backfield

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Minnesota W, 24-7 3 PRs, 14 yards (4.7avg)

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Las Vegas W, 29-23 (ot) 1 tackle

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Atlanta W, 31-27 1-1 FG, LNG 20, 4-4 PAT

Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona L, 29-23 (ot) Played at CB

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Tampa Bay Saturday, 20-10 Played at LB

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Miami L, 42-38 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Green Bay L, 27-10 Started at CB

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Indianapolis W, 24-0 Started at LB; Team-high 6 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD

Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo

Game Results Statistics vs. Tennessee W, 41-7 3 rushes, 17 yds (5.7 avg), LG 17 yds

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Baltimore W, 42-38 6 tackles

Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Miami L, 42-38 Started at FS; team-high 10 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PD

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Seattle W, 27-7 3 punts, 132 yds (44.0 avg), LNG 47, 2 in 20

With the 22 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (2)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (6)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

