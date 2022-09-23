Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 3; Week 2 Recap
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union/USA TODAY NETWORK
Football
SALT LAKE CITY – The former Utes in the NFL continued to shine in week two. Heading into the third week of action, Utah will have 15 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 22 former players on rosters in the league.
Former Ute Devin Lloyd continued to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball for Jacksonville. He had a team-high six tackles during week two. He helped secure the shutout for the Jaguars with his first interception in the fourth quarter as the Colts were driving.
Foley Fatukasi with the tip, @DevinLloyd_ with the pick!#INDvsJAX is CBS pic.twitter.com/OisBwxX70P
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022
In his second game as a Baltimore Raven, Marcus Williams led the Ravens defense in tackles with 10. He also had his first multi-interception game as a Raven. He has had an interception in each of the Ravens games this season.
.@MarcusWilliams just keeps finding the ??.
??: #MIAvsBAL is CBS
??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LqzAxQaA7Q pic.twitter.com/BdEH78nkhb
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
The Ute’s alums will have one game in week three, where three former Utes will match up against each other. This week, Terrell Burgess and Matt Gay head to Arizona to take on Leki Fotu of the Cardinals.
How to what your Utes in Week 3
Week 3 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Houston at Chicago
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Las Vegas at Tennessee
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
|Sun. Sept. 25
|Kansas City at Indianapolis
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Buffalo at Miami
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)
#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Baltimore at New England
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|New Orleans at Carolina
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Jacksonville at LA Chargers
|2:05 p.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|LA Rams at Arizona
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Atlanta at Seattle
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Sept. 25
|San Francisco at Denver
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
#72 Garrett Bolles (Denver)
Five former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week two, including Devin Lloyd, Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams.
Through two weeks of the NFL, Lloyd has shined in two starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has led the team in tackles in both games and leads all NFL Rookies with 17 tackles this season, the 24th-best mark in the NFL. He also has three pass deflections and one INT.
.@DevinLloyd_ also leads all NFL Rookies with 17 total tackles ??#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Q3E9aZDXKT
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2022
Williams has been making a name for himself in Baltimore this season. The free safety leads the NFL with three interceptions, with two coming last week against Miami. He also leads Baltimore in tackles this season with 22, which is sixth best in the NFL. He has tallied at least one interception each week.
OUR BALL
Tune in to CBS! pic.twitter.com/UHxyfnu4zB
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Cody Barton also ranks seventh this season with 21 tackles. He has led the Seahawks in tackles in the season’s first two games.
Week Two Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|L, 27-7
|Team-high 11 tackles
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|L, 29-23 (ot)
|Played on OL
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Jacksonville
|L, 24-0
|Started at FS; 1 tackle
Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Houston
|W, 16-9
|Started at LT
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Atlanta
|W, 31-27
|Played in the defensive backfield
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Minnesota
|W, 24-7
|3 PRs, 14 yards (4.7avg)
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Las Vegas
|W, 29-23 (ot)
|1 tackle
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Atlanta
|W, 31-27
|1-1 FG, LNG 20, 4-4 PAT
Javelin Guidry | DB | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|L, 29-23 (ot)
|Played at CB
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tampa Bay
|Saturday, 20-10
|Played at LB
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Miami
|L, 42-38
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Green Bay
|L, 27-10
|Started at CB
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Indianapolis
|W, 24-0
|Started at LB; Team-high 6 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD
Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tennessee
|W, 41-7
|3 rushes, 17 yds (5.7 avg), LG 17 yds
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Baltimore
|W, 42-38
|6 tackles
Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Miami
|L, 42-38
|Started at FS; team-high 10 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PD
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Seattle
|W, 27-7
|3 punts, 132 yds (44.0 avg), LNG 47, 2 in 20
With the 22 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (2)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (6)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
FOLLOW ALONG!
To get an inside look at the Utah Football program, follow the Utes on social media (Twitter: @Utah_Football | Instagram: @UtahFootball | Facebook: Search Utah Football), along with visiting www.UtahUtes.com for news, schedule and roster updates throughout the season.