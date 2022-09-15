Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 2; Week 1 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – We are off to the second week of the NFL regular season this week. Heading into the second week of action, Utah will have 16 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 23 former players on rosters in the league.

Week one was capped when Cody Barton had a massive game for the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with ten tackles, one tackle for a loss, and 1 QB hurry. Barton’s sack came right before halftime, which helped limit Denver to a field goal on the drive.

Ute rookie Devin Lloyd shined in his NFL debut. Lloyd earned the first NFL start of his career last Sunday against Washington and led the Jaguars in tackles with 11. In the fourth quarter, Lloyd blew up a Commander’s two-point try that kept Jacksonville in the lead.

Devin Lloyd thwarts the Commanders 2 point try, and the Jaguars still lead #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Knhfwt725l — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 11, 2022

The Ute’s alums will have two games in week two, where three former Utes will match up against each other. This week, Tyler Huntley and Marcus Williams will face former Ute Eric Rowe in Baltimore. When Arizona heads to Las Vegas, Jackson Barton and Javelin Guidry face off against Leki Fotu.

How to what your Utes in Week 2

Week 2 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Sun., Sept. 18 Tampa Bay at New Orleans 11 a.m Fox #42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans) Sun., Sept. 18 Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville 11 a.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)

#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) Sun., Sept. 18 Miami vs. Baltimore 11 a.m CBS #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)

#21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Sept. 18 Atlanta vs. LA Rams 2:05 p.m Fox #26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Sept. 18 Seattle vs. San Francisco 2:05 p.m Fox #57 Cody Barton (Seattle)

#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco) Sun., Sept. 18 Houston vs. Denver 2:25 p.m CBS #72 Garrett Bolles (Denver) Sun., Sept. 18 Arizona vs. Las Vegas 2:25 p.m CBS #78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)

#31 Javelin Guidry (Las Vegas)

#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun. Sept. 18 Chicago vs. Green Bay 6:20 p.m NBC #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Mon., Sept. 19 Tennessee vs. Buffalo 5:15 p.m ESPN #20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)

Six former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week one. Besides Lloyd, who made his first start, Cody Barton, Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams all earned starts.

Starting at free safety for the Ravens, Williams led his team in tackles with 12 and had his first interception as a Raven. He returned the INT for 33 yards, which set up a field goal for the Ravens.

First game as a Raven, first INT for Marcus Williams. ??: #BALvsNYJ is CBS

??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/C0lEbWjkIT pic.twitter.com/XPW3xOtPD2 — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Week One Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver W, 17-16 Started at LB; 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB hurry

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers Saturday, 24-19 Played on OL

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Houston T, 20-20 Started at FS; 1 tackle

Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver

Game Results Statistics vs. Seattle Saturday, 17-16 Started at LT

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Buffalo L, 31-10 Played in the defensive backfield

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Detroit W, 38-35 2 PRs, 13 yards (6.5 avg)

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City L, 44-21 2 tackles

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Buffalo L, 31-10 1-1 FG, LNG 57, 1-1 PAT

Javelin Guidry | DB | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City L, 44-21 DNP

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Atlanta L, 27-26 1 tackle

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. New York Jets W, 24-9 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco W, 19-10 Started at CB; 1 FF, 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Washington L, 28-22 Started at LB; Team-high 11 tackles

Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Rams W, 31-10 6 rushes, 15 yds, LG 8 yds, 6 rec. 21 units

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. New England W, 20-7 DNP

Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. New York Jets W, 24-10 Started at FS; team-high 12 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Chicago Sat, 19-10 4 punts, 161 yds (40.3 avg), LNG 51, 3 in 20

With the 23 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (2)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams

Javelin Guidry…………… Las Vegas

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

FOLLOW ALONG!

To get an inside look at the Utah Football program, follow the Utes on social media (Twitter: @Utah_Football | Instagram: @UtahFootball | Facebook: Search Utah Football), along with visiting www.UtahUtes.com for news, schedule and roster updates throughout the season.