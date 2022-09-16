Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 2; Week 1 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – We are off to the second week of the NFL regular season this week. Heading into the second week of action, Utah will have 16 former Utes suit up for their respective teams, with 23 former players on rosters in the league.
Week one was capped when Cody Barton had a massive game for the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with ten tackles, one tackle for a loss, and 1 QB hurry. Barton’s sack came right before halftime, which helped limit Denver to a field goal on the drive.
Ute rookie Devin Lloyd shined in his NFL debut. Lloyd earned the first NFL start of his career last Sunday against Washington and led the Jaguars in tackles with 11. In the fourth quarter, Lloyd blew up a Commander’s two-point try that kept Jacksonville in the lead.
The Ute’s alums will have two games in week two, where three former Utes will match up against each other. This week, Tyler Huntley and Marcus Williams will face former Ute Eric Rowe in Baltimore. When Arizona heads to Las Vegas, Jackson Barton and Javelin Guidry face off against Leki Fotu.
How to what your Utes in Week 2
Week 2 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Tampa Bay at New Orleans
|11 a.m
|Fox
|#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Miami vs. Baltimore
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)
#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Atlanta vs. LA Rams
|2:05 p.m
|Fox
|#26 Terrell Burgess (LA Rams)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Seattle vs. San Francisco
|2:05 p.m
|Fox
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Houston vs. Denver
|2:25 p.m
|CBS
|#72 Garrett Bolles (Denver)
|Sun., Sept. 18
|Arizona vs. Las Vegas
|2:25 p.m
|CBS
|#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
#31 Javelin Guidry (Las Vegas)
#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun. Sept. 18
|Chicago vs. Green Bay
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Mon., Sept. 19
|Tennessee vs. Buffalo
|5:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#20 Zack Moss (Buffalo)
Six former Utes earned starting nods for their respective teams in week one. Besides Lloyd, who made his first start, Cody Barton, Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson, Garett Bolles, and Marcus Williams all earned starts.
Starting at free safety for the Ravens, Williams led his team in tackles with 12 and had his first interception as a Raven. He returned the INT for 33 yards, which set up a field goal for the Ravens.
First game as a Raven, first INT for Marcus Williams.
??: #BALvsNYJ is CBS
??: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/C0lEbWjkIT pic.twitter.com/XPW3xOtPD2
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
Week One Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|W, 17-16
|Started at LB; 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB hurry
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|Saturday, 24-19
|Played on OL
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Houston
|T, 20-20
|Started at FS; 1 tackle
Garrett Bolles | OL | Denver
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Seattle
|Saturday, 17-16
|Started at LT
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Buffalo
|L, 31-10
|Played in the defensive backfield
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Detroit
|W, 38-35
|2 PRs, 13 yards (6.5 avg)
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|L, 44-21
|2 tackles
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Buffalo
|L, 31-10
|1-1 FG, LNG 57, 1-1 PAT
Javelin Guidry | DB | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|L, 44-21
|DNP
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Atlanta
|L, 27-26
|1 tackle
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New York Jets
|W, 24-9
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|W, 19-10
|Started at CB; 1 FF, 4 tackles, 1 TFL
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Washington
|L, 28-22
|Started at LB; Team-high 11 tackles
Zack Moss | RB | Buffalo
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Rams
|W, 31-10
|6 rushes, 15 yds, LG 8 yds, 6 rec. 21 units
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New England
|W, 20-7
|DNP
Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New York Jets
|W, 24-10
|Started at FS; team-high 12 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Chicago
|Sat, 19-10
|4 punts, 161 yds (40.3 avg), LNG 51, 3 in 20
With the 23 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garrett Bolles……………………………..Denver
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss……………………………….Buffalo
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (2)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………………Carolina (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………..LA Rams
Javelin Guidry…………… Las Vegas
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
