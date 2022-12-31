Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 17; Week 16 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – New Year’s Day is set to feature a full lineup of Utah alumni in the NFL as 13 former Utes will suit up across all three timeslots.
Three Clubs with Utah ties have clinched playoff spots Entering Week 17. Britain Covey’s The Philadelphia Eagles are into the postseason and have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC this weekend. Mitch Wishnowsky continues to provide punting duties for the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers. In the AFC, Baltimore has clinched a playoff spot helped in part by Tyler Huntley and Marcus Williams.
In total, 23 players are currently on NFL active rosters after coming through Salt Lake City in their college days.
How to watch the Utes in Week 17
Week 17 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Arizona at Atlanta
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Jacksonville at Houston
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Miami at New England
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Indianapolis at NY Giants
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)
#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|New Orleans at Philadelphia
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)
#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|San Francisco at Las Vegas
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|NY Jets at Seattle
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|LA Rams at LA Chargers
|2:25 p.m
|CBS
|#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Pittsburgh at Baltimore
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)
Nine former Utes earned starts for their clubs in Week 16, with Chase Hansen (New Orleans) and Zack Moss (Indianapolis) joining that group last week.
Kicker Matt Gay was busy in a dominant win for the LA Rams over Denver, hitting three field goals including two of 50-plus yards.
Week 16 Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|Sat, 24-10
|Started at ILB
9 total tackles (1 on special teams)
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Pittsburgh
|Sat, 13-10
|Inactive
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|L, 20-3
|Started at FS
9 tackles
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Dallas
|L, 40-34
|1 fair catch
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tampa Bay
|Sat, 19-16
|Started at NT
3 tackles
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|W, 51-14
|3-of-3 FG (55, 30, 53)
10 kickoffs
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Cleveland
|W, 17-10
|Started at CB
4 total tackles (1 on special teams)
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Atlanta
|W, 17-9
|Started at QB
Passing: 9-of-17, 115 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: 11 carries, 26 yards
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Buffalo
|L, 35-13
|1 INT
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. NY Giants
|W, 19-3
|Started at LB
9 tackles, 1 INT (19-yard return)
Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|L, 20-3
|Started at RB
12 carries, 65 yards
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Green Bay
|L, 26-20
|Started at S
6 tackles (1 TFL, 1 sack)
1 QB rush, 1 PD
Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Atlanta
|W, 17-9
|Started at S
3 tackles
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Washington
|W, 37-20
|2 punts (avg. 40 yards; long 41), one inside-20; also held on PATs and FGs
Utah continues to be represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL (23)
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey…………………….Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham………….. Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (3)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Mika Tafua…………………… Pittsburgh (PS)
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans
Devin Lloyd…………………….. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell…………….. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (6)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Terrell Burgess………………. NY Giants (PS)
Javelin Guidry……………………Atlanta (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………….Chicago (IR)
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
DTR = Reserve/Designated to Return
