Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 17; Week 16 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – New Year’s Day is set to feature a full lineup of Utah alumni in the NFL as 13 former Utes will suit up across all three timeslots.

Three Clubs with Utah ties have clinched playoff spots Entering Week 17. Britain Covey’s The Philadelphia Eagles are into the postseason and have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC this weekend. Mitch Wishnowsky continues to provide punting duties for the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers. In the AFC, Baltimore has clinched a playoff spot helped in part by Tyler Huntley and Marcus Williams.

In total, 23 players are currently on NFL active rosters after coming through Salt Lake City in their college days.

How to watch the Utes in Week 17

Week 17 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Sun., Jan. 1 Arizona at Atlanta 11 a.m FOX #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun., Jan. 1 Jacksonville at Houston 11 a.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Jan. 1 Miami at New England 11 a.m CBS #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Jan. 1 Indianapolis at NY Giants 11 a.m CBS #21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)

#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) Sun., Jan. 1 New Orleans at Philadelphia 11 a.m FOX #42 Chase Hansen (New Orleans)

#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia) Sun., Jan. 1 San Francisco at Las Vegas 2:05 p.m FOX #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)

#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas) Sun., Jan. 1 NY Jets at Seattle 2:05 p.m FOX #57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Jan. 1 LA Rams at LA Chargers 2:25 p.m CBS #8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Jan. 1 Pittsburgh at Baltimore 6:20 p.m NBC #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)

Nine former Utes earned starts for their clubs in Week 16, with Chase Hansen (New Orleans) and Zack Moss (Indianapolis) joining that group last week.

Kicker Matt Gay was busy in a dominant win for the LA Rams over Denver, hitting three field goals including two of 50-plus yards.



Matt Gay appreciation post! ??? @MGtweetymonster talks with @JB_Long about banking 50+ yard FGs, our Christmas blowout + more. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 28, 2022

Former Utah linebacker and current Jacksonville Rookie Devin Lloyd reeled in his third interception of the season during a win over the New York Giants.

.@DevinLloyd_ is third among Rookies with 3 INTs this season and this one is probably our fav. ?? #ProUtes #DROY pic.twitter.com/g2fx3gkYHM — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 23, 2022

Week 16 Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City Sat, 24-10 Started at ILB

9 total tackles (1 on special teams)

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Pittsburgh Sat, 13-10 Inactive

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers L, 20-3 Started at FS

9 tackles

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Dallas L, 40-34 1 fair catch

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Tampa Bay Sat, 19-16 Started at NT

3 tackles

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver W, 51-14 3-of-3 FG (55, 30, 53)

10 kickoffs

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Cleveland W, 17-10 Started at CB

4 total tackles (1 on special teams)

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Atlanta W, 17-9 Started at QB

Passing: 9-of-17, 115 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: 11 carries, 26 yards

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Buffalo L, 35-13 1 INT

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. NY Giants W, 19-3 Started at LB

9 tackles, 1 INT (19-yard return)

Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers L, 20-3 Started at RB

12 carries, 65 yards

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Green Bay L, 26-20 Started at S

6 tackles (1 TFL, 1 sack)

1 QB rush, 1 PD

Marcus Williams | DB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Atlanta W, 17-9 Started at S

3 tackles

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Washington W, 37-20 2 punts (avg. 40 yards; long 41), one inside-20; also held on PATs and FGs

Utah continues to be represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL (23)

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey …………………….Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)



Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham ………….. Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (3)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Mika Tafua …………………… Pittsburgh (PS)

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen…………………… New Orleans

Devin Lloyd …………………….. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell …………….. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (6)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Terrell Burgess………………. NY Giants (PS)

Javelin Guidry……………………Atlanta (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………….Chicago (IR)

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………………Baltimore

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

DTR = Reserve/Designated to Return

