Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 14; Week 13 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – We’ve hit the point in the NFL season where playoff races are heating up, and some key matchups await 12 former Utah Utes in Week 14, among 23 alumni currently on NFL rosters.
Action begins on Thursday night, with former Utah teammates Jackson Barton and Matt Gay squaring off repping the Las Vegas Raiders and LA Rams, a game that airs on Prime Video.
On Sunday, Tyler Huntley’s Baltimore Ravens look to break a tie for the AFC North lead. Huntley’s Squad sits atop the division with Cincinnati and would improve to 9-4 with a win at Pittsburgh. Eric Rowe and the Miami Dolphins (8-4) sit just a game behind Buffalo in the AFC East and will look to close the gap on Sunday Night Football, heading on the road to face the LA Chargers.
In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to have an outstanding season, in part aided by Britain Covey’s punt return efforts. The Eagles (11-1) lead the NFC East and head to MetLife Stadium for a Divisional battle against the New York Giants. Out West, just a game separates the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the standings, with each team in action this weekend.
Arizona and Leki Fotu are back in action following a bye, hosting New England on Monday Night Football.
How to watch the Utes in Week 14
Week 14 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Thu., Dec. 8
|Las Vegas at LA Rams
|6:15 p.m
|Prime Video
|#32 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Philadelphia at NY Giants
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Baltimore at Pittsburgh
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Jacksonville at Tennessee
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Carolina at Seattle
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Tampa Bay at San Francisco
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
|Sun., Dec. 11
|Miami at LA Chargers
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Mon., Dec. 12
|New England at Arizona
|6:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
Byes this week: Chicago (#33 Jaylon Johnson); Indianapolis (#21 Zack Moss, #32 Julian Blackmon); New Orleans (#45 Nephi Sewell)
Three Utes started for their respective Clubs in Week 13—including Cody Barton (Seattle), Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) and Jaylon Johnson (Chicago).
It was great to see Tyler Huntley pull off some late-game heroics last Sunday, punching in a two-yard touchdown for Baltimore to tie the score (and pull ahead with a PAT) in the final minute of the ballgame.
DO-DOUBLE G??
Tune in on cbs! pic.twitter.com/x2x4mEYALs
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
The Seahawks-Rams game also went down to the wire, with Cody Barton’s interception sealing the win for Seattle. It was Barton’s second pick of the season.
Cody Barton secures the @Seahawks win! #SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/OxG2cEj4iw
— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022
Matt Gay is 18-of-19 this season on field goal attempts—including a long of 58. It gives him a 94.7% success rate, second-best in the NFL for Kickers with four-plus field goal attempts.
.@MGtweetymonster is autoMATTic.
?3?? | ?? #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/OwqF6wprsP
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 4, 2022
Voting continues through next Thursday, Dec. 15, for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl games. You can click here to vote for your favorite Utes.
Week 13 Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Rams
|W, 27-23
|Started at ILB; 7 tackles, 1 INT
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|W, 27-20
|DNP
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Dallas
|L, 54-19
|Started at FS; 3 tackles
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tennessee
|W, 35-10
|6 punt returns for 105 yards (avg. 17.5 yards; long 27)
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|Bye week
|AS
|AS
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Seattle
|L, 27-23
|3-for-3 FG (40, 54, 32); 2-for-2 PAT; 6 kickoffs (6 TB)
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|W, 10-9
|Passing: 27-32-1, 187 yds
Rushing: 10 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Green Bay
|L, 28-19
|Started at CB; 2 tackles
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Detroit
|L, 40-14
|6 tackles
Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Dallas
|L, 54-19
|3 carries (18 yards)
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|L, 33-17
|5 tackles, 1 PBU
Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tampa Bay
|Saturday, 17-16
|Played on defense and special teams
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Miami
|W, 33-17
|4 punts (avg. 44.5 yards; long 56), two inside-20
Utah continues to be represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton…………………… Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey…………………… Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (2)
Cole Fotheringham………….. Las Vegas (PS)
Hunter Thedford………… New England (PS)
Defensive Line (2)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)
Devin Lloyd…………………….. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell…………………… New Orleans
Defensive Backs (6)
Julian Blackmon………………. Indianapolis
Marquise Blair……………Philadelphia (PS)
Terrell Burgess…………….. NY Giants (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams…………Baltimore (DTR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………. San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
DTR = Reserve/Designated to Return
