Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 14; Week 13 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – We’ve hit the point in the NFL season where playoff races are heating up, and some key matchups await 12 former Utah Utes in Week 14, among 23 alumni currently on NFL rosters.

Action begins on Thursday night, with former Utah teammates Jackson Barton and Matt Gay squaring off repping the Las Vegas Raiders and LA Rams, a game that airs on Prime Video.

On Sunday, Tyler Huntley’s Baltimore Ravens look to break a tie for the AFC North lead. Huntley’s Squad sits atop the division with Cincinnati and would improve to 9-4 with a win at Pittsburgh. Eric Rowe and the Miami Dolphins (8-4) sit just a game behind Buffalo in the AFC East and will look to close the gap on Sunday Night Football, heading on the road to face the LA Chargers.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to have an outstanding season, in part aided by Britain Covey’s punt return efforts. The Eagles (11-1) lead the NFC East and head to MetLife Stadium for a Divisional battle against the New York Giants. Out West, just a game separates the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the standings, with each team in action this weekend.

Arizona and Leki Fotu are back in action following a bye, hosting New England on Monday Night Football.

How to watch the Utes in Week 14

Week 14 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Thu., Dec. 8 Las Vegas at LA Rams 6:15 p.m Prime Video #32 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Dec. 11 Philadelphia at NY Giants 11 a.m FOX #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia) Sun., Dec. 11 Baltimore at Pittsburgh 11 a.m CBS #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore) Sun., Dec. 11 Jacksonville at Tennessee 11 a.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Dec. 11 Carolina at Seattle 2:25 p.m FOX #57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Dec. 11 Tampa Bay at San Francisco 2:25 p.m FOX #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco) Sun., Dec. 11 Miami at LA Chargers 6:20 p.m NBC #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Mon., Dec. 12 New England at Arizona 6:15 p.m ESPN #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)

Byes this week: Chicago (#33 Jaylon Johnson); Indianapolis (#21 Zack Moss, #32 Julian Blackmon); New Orleans (#45 Nephi Sewell )

Three Utes started for their respective Clubs in Week 13—including Cody Barton (Seattle), Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) and Jaylon Johnson (Chicago).

It was great to see Tyler Huntley pull off some late-game heroics last Sunday, punching in a two-yard touchdown for Baltimore to tie the score (and pull ahead with a PAT) in the final minute of the ballgame.

The Seahawks-Rams game also went down to the wire, with Cody Barton’s interception sealing the win for Seattle. It was Barton’s second pick of the season.

Matt Gay is 18-of-19 this season on field goal attempts—including a long of 58. It gives him a 94.7% success rate, second-best in the NFL for Kickers with four-plus field goal attempts.

Voting continues through next Thursday, Dec. 15, for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl games. You can click here to vote for your favorite Utes.

Week 13 Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Rams W, 27-23 Started at ILB; 7 tackles, 1 INT

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers W, 27-20 DNP

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Dallas L, 54-19 Started at FS; 3 tackles

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Tennessee W, 35-10 6 punt returns for 105 yards (avg. 17.5 yards; long 27)

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics Bye week AS AS

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Seattle L, 27-23 3-for-3 FG (40, 54, 32); 2-for-2 PAT; 6 kickoffs (6 TB)

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver W, 10-9 Passing: 27-32-1, 187 yds

Rushing: 10 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Green Bay L, 28-19 Started at CB; 2 tackles

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Detroit L, 40-14 6 tackles

Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Dallas L, 54-19 3 carries (18 yards)

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco L, 33-17 5 tackles, 1 PBU

Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Tampa Bay Saturday, 17-16 Played on defense and special teams

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Miami W, 33-17 4 punts (avg. 44.5 yards; long 56), two inside-20

Utah continues to be represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton…………………… Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey …………………… Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

­­­

Tight Ends (2)

Cole Fotheringham ………….. Las Vegas (PS)

Hunter Thedford………… New England (PS)

Defensive Line (2)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)

Devin Lloyd …………………….. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell …………………… New Orleans

Defensive Backs (6)

Julian Blackmon………………. Indianapolis

Marquise Blair……………Philadelphia (PS)

Terrell Burgess…………….. NY Giants (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams…………Baltimore (DTR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………. San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

DTR = Reserve/Designated to Return

