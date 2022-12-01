Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 13; Week 12 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s Week 13 in the NFL and 24 former Utah Utes hold NFL roster spots, with 12 in the group set to suit up this weekend for their respective squads.

Eight games across Sunday’s slate will feature various Utes, while Nephi Sewell’s New Orleans Saints are on Monday Night Football to take on Tampa Bay.

Two contests will see Utes on opposing sidelines. Cody Barton and the Seattle Seahawks are down at SoFi Stadium to square off against former Utah teammate Matt Gay and the Los Angeles Rams. Then, in the Bay Area, it’ll be the Miami Dolphins with Eric Rowe going up against Mitch Wishnowsky and the San Francisco 49ers.

Allegiant Stadium will be busy this weekend; the NFL Slate brings the LA Chargers to Las Vegas to Duel with Jackson Barton and the Raiders. It comes two days after Allegiant hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Championship featuring the Utes and USC.

How to watch the Utes in Week 13

Week 13 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Sun., Dec. 4 Denver at Baltimore 11 a.m CBS #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore) Sun., Dec. 4 Green Bay at Chicago 11 a.m FOX #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Dec. 4 Jacksonville at Detroit 11 a.m FOX #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Dec. 4 Tennessee at Philadelphia 11 a.m FOX #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia) Sun., Dec. 4 Seattle at LA Rams 2:05 p.m FOX #57 Cody Barton (Seattle)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Dec. 4 Miami at San Francisco 2:05 p.m FOX #21 Eric Rowe (Miami)

#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco) Sun., Dec. 4 LA Chargers at Las Vegas 2:25 p.m CBS #78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas) Sun., Dec. 4 Indianapolis at Dallas 6:20 p.m NBC #21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)

#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) Mon., Dec. 5 New Orleans at Tampa Bay 6:15 p.m ESPN #45 Nephi Sewell (New Orleans)

Bye: Arizona (#95 Leki Fotu)

Three Utes earned Week 12 starts, including Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson and Eric Rowe. Rowe forced a fumble for Miami on what turned into a scoop-and-score.

Also this week, Britain Covey visited with Pac-12 Network’s Yogi Roth on The IT Factory, recalling his first few times crossing paths on Sundays with former teammates.

How relatable is this reaction?! ??@Eagles‘ Britain Covey reminisces the moment he stopped to realize while on the field that he had made it to the @NFL is an all-new #TheItFactory with @YogiRoth Tonight at 6p PT / 7p MT is #Pac12Insider.@Utah_Football | @ZayoGroup pic.twitter.com/8WeipoDoQd — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 29, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl games. You can click here to vote for your favorite Utes to go to the 2023 Pro Bowl games.

Week 12 Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. Las Vegas L, 40-34 (OT) 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Seattle W, 40-34 (OT) DNP

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Pittsburgh Sat, 24-17 Started at FS; 4 tackles

Terrell Burgess | DB | NY Giants

Game Results Statistics vs. Dallas L, 28-20 Played on special teams

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Green Bay W, 40-33 1 fair catch on punt return unit

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers L, 25-24 1 tackle

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City L, 26-10 1-for-1 FG (47); 1-for-1 PAT; 3 kickoffs (3 TB)

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Jacksonville L, 28-27 Saw action as a reserve

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. NY Jets L, 31-10 Started at CB; 7 tackles, 1 PD

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Baltimore W, 28-27 2 tackles

Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Pittsburgh Sat, 24-17 1 carry (2 yards)

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Houston W, 30-15 Started at S; 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco L, 13-0 Played on special teams

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. New Orleans W, 13-0 4 punts (avg. 43.8 yards; long 45), two inside-20

Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

In the NFC, Britain Covey continues to represent an Eagles Squad with an NFL-best 10-1 record and atop the NFC East. Out in the NFC West, Mitch Wishnowsky’s 49ers sit atop the division with a 7-4 record, one game up on Seattle. And in the AFC, two division leaders claim Utes on their active rosters in Baltimore (North; Tyler Huntley) and Miami (East; Eric Rowe).

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

­­­

Tight Ends (2)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Hunter Thedford………….New England (PS)

Defensive Line (2)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell…………………… New Orleans

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Terrell Burgess………………. NY Giants (PS)

Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams………….Baltimore (DTR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

DTR = Reserve/Designated to Return

