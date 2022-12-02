Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 13; Week 12 Recap
Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
Football
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s Week 13 in the NFL and 24 former Utah Utes hold NFL roster spots, with 12 in the group set to suit up this weekend for their respective squads.
Eight games across Sunday’s slate will feature various Utes, while Nephi Sewell’s New Orleans Saints are on Monday Night Football to take on Tampa Bay.
Two contests will see Utes on opposing sidelines. Cody Barton and the Seattle Seahawks are down at SoFi Stadium to square off against former Utah teammate Matt Gay and the Los Angeles Rams. Then, in the Bay Area, it’ll be the Miami Dolphins with Eric Rowe going up against Mitch Wishnowsky and the San Francisco 49ers.
Allegiant Stadium will be busy this weekend; the NFL Slate brings the LA Chargers to Las Vegas to Duel with Jackson Barton and the Raiders. It comes two days after Allegiant hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Championship featuring the Utes and USC.
How to watch the Utes in Week 13
Week 13 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Denver at Baltimore
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Green Bay at Chicago
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Jacksonville at Detroit
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Tennessee at Philadelphia
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Seattle at LA Rams
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Miami at San Francisco
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
|Sun., Dec. 4
|LA Chargers at Las Vegas
|2:25 p.m
|CBS
|#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Indianapolis at Dallas
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)
#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
|Mon., Dec. 5
|New Orleans at Tampa Bay
|6:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#45 Nephi Sewell (New Orleans)
Bye: Arizona (#95 Leki Fotu)
Three Utes earned Week 12 starts, including Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson and Eric Rowe. Rowe forced a fumble for Miami on what turned into a scoop-and-score.
.@TheEricRowe ?? @Iamxavienhoward #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/lgfhcrkYTQ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 27, 2022
Also this week, Britain Covey visited with Pac-12 Network’s Yogi Roth on The IT Factory, recalling his first few times crossing paths on Sundays with former teammates.
How relatable is this reaction?! ??@Eagles‘ Britain Covey reminisces the moment he stopped to realize while on the field that he had made it to the @NFL is an all-new #TheItFactory with @YogiRoth Tonight at 6p PT / 7p MT is #Pac12Insider.@Utah_Football | @ZayoGroup pic.twitter.com/8WeipoDoQd
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 29, 2022
Voting is now open for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl games. You can click here to vote for your favorite Utes to go to the 2023 Pro Bowl games.
Week 12 Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Las Vegas
|L, 40-34 (OT)
|12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Seattle
|W, 40-34 (OT)
|DNP
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Pittsburgh
|Sat, 24-17
|Started at FS; 4 tackles
Terrell Burgess | DB | NY Giants
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Dallas
|L, 28-20
|Played on special teams
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Green Bay
|W, 40-33
|1 fair catch on punt return unit
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|L, 25-24
|1 tackle
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|L, 26-10
|1-for-1 FG (47); 1-for-1 PAT; 3 kickoffs (3 TB)
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Jacksonville
|L, 28-27
|Saw action as a reserve
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. NY Jets
|L, 31-10
|Started at CB; 7 tackles, 1 PD
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Baltimore
|W, 28-27
|2 tackles
Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Pittsburgh
|Sat, 24-17
|1 carry (2 yards)
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Houston
|W, 30-15
|Started at S; 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|L, 13-0
|Played on special teams
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New Orleans
|W, 13-0
|4 punts (avg. 43.8 yards; long 45), two inside-20
Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
In the NFC, Britain Covey continues to represent an Eagles Squad with an NFL-best 10-1 record and atop the NFC East. Out in the NFC West, Mitch Wishnowsky’s 49ers sit atop the division with a 7-4 record, one game up on Seattle. And in the AFC, two division leaders claim Utes on their active rosters in Baltimore (North; Tyler Huntley) and Miami (East; Eric Rowe).
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (2)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Hunter Thedford………….New England (PS)
Defensive Line (2)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell…………………… New Orleans
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Terrell Burgess………………. NY Giants (PS)
Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams………….Baltimore (DTR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
DTR = Reserve/Designated to Return
FOLLOW ALONG!
To get an inside look at the Utah Football program, follow the Utes on social media (Twitter: @Utah_Football | Instagram: @UtahFootball | Facebook: Search Utah Football), along with visiting www.UtahUtes.com for news, schedule and roster updates throughout the season.