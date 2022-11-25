Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 12; Week 11 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Thirteen former Utes are set to suit up, and 24 players with ties to the program are on NFL rosters as we head into Week 12 of the 2022 season.

Nine different games this coming Sunday are slated to feature former Utes, including three contests kicking off at 11 am here on the Wasatch Front. Monday Night Football will see former Utes Julian Blackmon and Zack Moss take on the Pittsburgh Steelers to close the week.

On Sunday, we will have Brothers facing off as Jackson Barton and the Las Vegas Raiders take on Cody Barton and the Seattle Seahawks at 2:05 pm MT. Tyler Huntley and Baltimore will square off against Devin Lloyd and Jacksonville at 11 am MT. The last game that will put two former players against each other is when New Orleans (Nephi Sewell) travels west to take on San Francisco (Mitch Wishnowsky) at 2:25 pm MT.

Prior to this week, former Ute Hunter Thedford was signed to the New England practice squad. He was a member of the 2019 Utes and played in all 14 games of that season.

For those updating Patriots practice squad rosters at home, please assign OT Hunter Thedford number 68. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 17, 2022

How to watch the Utes in Week 12

Week 12 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Sun., Nov. 27 Houston at Miami 11 a.m CBS #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Nov. 27 Chicago at NY Jets 11 a.m FOX #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Nov. 27 Baltimore at Jacksonville 11 a.m CBS #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Nov. 27 LA Chargers at Arizona 2:05 p.m CBS #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona) Sun., Nov. 27 Las Vegas at Seattle 2:05 p.m CBS #78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)

#57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Nov. 27 LA Rams at Kansas City 2:25 p.m FOX #8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Nov. 27 New Orleans at San Francisco 2:25 p.m FOX #45 Nephi Sewell (New Orleans)

#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco) Sun., Nov. 27 Green Bay at Philadelphia 6:20 p.m NBC #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia) Mon., Nov. 28 Pittsburgh at Indianapolis 6:15 p.m ESPN #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)

#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)

Three Utes earned Week 11 starts, including Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu, and Jaylon Johnson.

Voting is now open for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl games. You can click here to vote for your favorite Utes to go to the 2023 Pro Bowl games.

Devin Lloyd continues to have an outstanding season for Jacksonville this season, as he has 72 tackles and two interceptions. Jacksonville had a bye last week, and he and Jacksonville face Baltimore this week.

Matt Gay continues to impress this season, as he went 2-for-2 last week with a 58-yard field goal. He is 14-of-15 this season on field goal attempts. His 58-yard field goal is the seventh-longest in the NFL this season.

Week 11 Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Denver W, 22-16 Played on special teams

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Philadelphia Saturday, 17-16 Started at S; 5 tackles

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Indianapolis W, 17-16 1 punt return (13 yards), 1 FC

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. San Francisco L, 38-10 Started at NT; 3 tackles

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. New Orleans L, 27-20 2-for-2 FG (33, 58); 2-for-2 PAT

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. Carolina W, 13-3 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Atlanta L, 27-24 Started at CB; 2 tackles, 1 FR

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Philadelphia Saturday, 17-16 2 carries (7 yards)

Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Rams W, 27-20 Played on special teams

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona W, 38-10 4 punts (long 61), 54.5 AVG, 2 inside-20

With the 24 Utes currently on rosters, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Entering Week 12, four different division leaders claim Utes on their active rosters. AFC East-leading Miami (Eric Rowe) plays hosts Houston, while Tyler Huntley’s Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North. In the NFC, Rookie Britain Covey has helped the Eagles to a 9-1 record, tied for a league-best and leading the NFC East. Cody Barton’s Seahawks are tied for the lead in the NFC West.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

Tight Ends (2)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Hunter Thedford………….New England (PS)

Defensive Line (2)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell…………………… New Orleans

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Marquise Blair…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Terrell Burgess……………………. NY Giants

Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

