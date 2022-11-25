Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 12; Week 11 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – Thirteen former Utes are set to suit up, and 24 players with ties to the program are on NFL rosters as we head into Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Nine different games this coming Sunday are slated to feature former Utes, including three contests kicking off at 11 am here on the Wasatch Front. Monday Night Football will see former Utes Julian Blackmon and Zack Moss take on the Pittsburgh Steelers to close the week.
On Sunday, we will have Brothers facing off as Jackson Barton and the Las Vegas Raiders take on Cody Barton and the Seattle Seahawks at 2:05 pm MT. Tyler Huntley and Baltimore will square off against Devin Lloyd and Jacksonville at 11 am MT. The last game that will put two former players against each other is when New Orleans (Nephi Sewell) travels west to take on San Francisco (Mitch Wishnowsky) at 2:25 pm MT.
Prior to this week, former Ute Hunter Thedford was signed to the New England practice squad. He was a member of the 2019 Utes and played in all 14 games of that season.
For those updating Patriots practice squad rosters at home, please assign OT Hunter Thedford number 68.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 17, 2022
How to watch the Utes in Week 12
Week 12 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Houston at Miami
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Chicago at NY Jets
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Baltimore at Jacksonville
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Nov. 27
|LA Chargers at Arizona
|2:05 p.m
|CBS
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Las Vegas at Seattle
|2:05 p.m
|CBS
|#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Nov. 27
|LA Rams at Kansas City
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Nov. 27
|New Orleans at San Francisco
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#45 Nephi Sewell (New Orleans)
#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
|Sun., Nov. 27
|Green Bay at Philadelphia
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
|Mon., Nov. 28
|Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
|6:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)
Three Utes earned Week 11 starts, including Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu, and Jaylon Johnson.
Voting is now open for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl games. You can click here to vote for your favorite Utes to go to the 2023 Pro Bowl games.
Devin Lloyd continues to have an outstanding season for Jacksonville this season, as he has 72 tackles and two interceptions. Jacksonville had a bye last week, and he and Jacksonville face Baltimore this week.
Matt Gay continues to impress this season, as he went 2-for-2 last week with a 58-yard field goal. He is 14-of-15 this season on field goal attempts. His 58-yard field goal is the seventh-longest in the NFL this season.
.@MGtweetymonster‘s kick is good! pic.twitter.com/v5iJJ6rZOQ
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 20, 2022
Week 11 Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Denver
|W, 22-16
|Played on special teams
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Philadelphia
|Saturday, 17-16
|Started at S; 5 tackles
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Indianapolis
|W, 17-16
|1 punt return (13 yards), 1 FC
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. San Francisco
|L, 38-10
|Started at NT; 3 tackles
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New Orleans
|L, 27-20
|2-for-2 FG (33, 58); 2-for-2 PAT
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Carolina
|W, 13-3
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Atlanta
|L, 27-24
|Started at CB; 2 tackles, 1 FR
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Philadelphia
|Saturday, 17-16
|2 carries (7 yards)
Nephi Sewell | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Rams
|W, 27-20
|Played on special teams
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|W, 38-10
|4 punts (long 61), 54.5 AVG, 2 inside-20
With the 24 Utes currently on rosters, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Entering Week 12, four different division leaders claim Utes on their active rosters. AFC East-leading Miami (Eric Rowe) plays hosts Houston, while Tyler Huntley’s Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North. In the NFC, Rookie Britain Covey has helped the Eagles to a 9-1 record, tied for a league-best and leading the NFC East. Cody Barton’s Seahawks are tied for the lead in the NFC West.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (2)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Hunter Thedford………….New England (PS)
Defensive Line (2)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell…………………… New Orleans
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Marquise Blair…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Terrell Burgess……………………. NY Giants
Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
