Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 11; Week 10 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – Thirteen former Utes are set to suit up and 23 players with ties to the program are on NFL rosters as we head into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Five different games this coming Sunday are slated to feature former Utes, including four contests kicking off at 11 am here on the Wasatch Front. Monday Night Football will then pit former teammates Leki Fotu and the Arizona Cardinals against Mitch Wishnowsky’s San Francisco 49ers, in a 6:15 pm MT game down in Mexico City.
Cody Barton had a birthday last Sunday and marked the occasion with his first career interception. It was part of a nine-tackle outing for Barton and the Seattle Seahawks, as the Squad faced Tampa Bay in the first NFL regular season game to be played in Germany.
Cody’s first career interception came on his birthday. ?? pic.twitter.com/ew1U0zxY5l
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 16, 2022
Devin Lloyd continues to have an outstanding rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He came up with a fumble recovery for the second consecutive game and returned it 17 yards against Kansas City.
Jenkz forces it out, @DevinLloyd_ recovers!#JAXvsKC is CBS pic.twitter.com/fNEXFHAAGp
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
How to watch the Utes in Week 11
Week 11 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Chicago at Atlanta
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Philadelphia at Indianapolis
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)
#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
|Sun., Nov. 20
|LA Rams at New Orleans
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
#45 Nephi Sewell (New Orleans)
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Carolina at Baltimore
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Las Vegas at Denver
|2:05 p.m
|FOX
|#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
|Mon., Nov. 21
|San Francisco at Arizona
|6:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
Byes: Jacksonville (#33 Devin Lloyd); Miami (#21 Eric Rowe); Seattle (#57 Cody Barton)
Six Utes earned Week 10 starts; it includes Cody Barton, Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu, Jaylon Johnson, Devin Lloyd and Eric Rowe.
Barton’s nine tackles against Tampa Bay were outdone in the game only by teammate Jordyn Brooks (16). It went as Barton’s most tackles in a game since Week 5 against the Saints, when Barton made a season-high 12 stops. He and the Seahawks have a bye this weekend.
Week 10 Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tampa Bay
|Sat, 21-16
|Started at LB; 9 tackles; 1 INT
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Indianapolis
|L, 25-20
|DNP
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Las Vegas
|W, 25-20
|Started at S; 1 tackle
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Washington
|L, 32-21
|2 kickoff returns (40 yards)
1 punt return (5 yards), 1 FC
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Rams
|W, 27-17
|Started at NT; 2 tackles
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|L, 27-17
|1-for-1 FG (36); 2-for-2 PAT
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Detroit
|L, 31-30
|Started at CB; 4 tackles
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Kansas City
|L, 27-17
|Started at LB; 3 tackles; 1 FR (17-yard return)
Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Las Vegas
|W, 25-20
|1 carry (4 yards)
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Cleveland
|W, 39-17
|Started at S; 1 tackle
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. LA Chargers
|W, 22-16
|4 punts (long 40), 1 inside-20
With the 23 Utes currently on rosters, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Entering Week 11, four different division leaders claim Utes on their active rosters. AFC East-leading Miami (Eric Rowe) has a bye this weekend, while Tyler Huntley’s Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North. In the NFC, Rookie Britain Covey has helped the Eagles to an 8-1 record, tied for a league-best and leading the NFC East. Cody Barton’s Seahawks lead the NFC West.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton…………………… Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (2)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)
Devin Lloyd……………………..Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell…………………… New Orleans
Defensive Backs (7)
Julian Blackmon………………. Indianapolis
Marquise Blair……………Philadelphia (PS)
Terrell Burgess…………….. NY Giants (PS)
Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………. Baltimore (IR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………. San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
