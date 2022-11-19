Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 11; Week 10 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Thirteen former Utes are set to suit up and 23 players with ties to the program are on NFL rosters as we head into Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Five different games this coming Sunday are slated to feature former Utes, including four contests kicking off at 11 am here on the Wasatch Front. Monday Night Football will then pit former teammates Leki Fotu and the Arizona Cardinals against Mitch Wishnowsky’s San Francisco 49ers, in a 6:15 pm MT game down in Mexico City.

Cody Barton had a birthday last Sunday and marked the occasion with his first career interception. It was part of a nine-tackle outing for Barton and the Seattle Seahawks, as the Squad faced Tampa Bay in the first NFL regular season game to be played in Germany.

Cody’s first career interception came on his birthday. ?? pic.twitter.com/ew1U0zxY5l — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 16, 2022

Devin Lloyd continues to have an outstanding rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He came up with a fumble recovery for the second consecutive game and returned it 17 yards against Kansas City.

How to watch the Utes in Week 11

Week 11 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Sun., Nov. 20 Chicago at Atlanta 11 a.m FOX #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Nov. 20 Philadelphia at Indianapolis 11 a.m CBS #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)

#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)

#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia) Sun., Nov. 20 LA Rams at New Orleans 11 a.m FOX #8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)

#45 Nephi Sewell (New Orleans) Sun., Nov. 20 Carolina at Baltimore 11 a.m FOX #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore) Sun., Nov. 20 Las Vegas at Denver 2:05 p.m FOX #78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas) Mon., Nov. 21 San Francisco at Arizona 6:15 p.m ESPN #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)

#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)

Byes: Jacksonville (#33 Devin Lloyd); Miami (#21 Eric Rowe); Seattle (#57 Cody Barton)

Six Utes earned Week 10 starts; it includes Cody Barton, Julian Blackmon, Leki Fotu, Jaylon Johnson, Devin Lloyd and Eric Rowe.

Barton’s nine tackles against Tampa Bay were outdone in the game only by teammate Jordyn Brooks (16). It went as Barton’s most tackles in a game since Week 5 against the Saints, when Barton made a season-high 12 stops. He and the Seahawks have a bye this weekend.

Week 10 Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. Tampa Bay Sat, 21-16 Started at LB; 9 tackles; 1 INT

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Indianapolis L, 25-20 DNP

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Las Vegas W, 25-20 Started at S; 1 tackle

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Washington L, 32-21 2 kickoff returns (40 yards)

1 punt return (5 yards), 1 FC

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Rams W, 27-17 Started at NT; 2 tackles

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona L, 27-17 1-for-1 FG (36); 2-for-2 PAT

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Detroit L, 31-30 Started at CB; 4 tackles

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Kansas City L, 27-17 Started at LB; 3 tackles; 1 FR (17-yard return)

Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. Las Vegas W, 25-20 1 carry (4 yards)

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Cleveland W, 39-17 Started at S; 1 tackle

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

Game Results Statistics vs. LA Chargers W, 22-16 4 punts (long 40), 1 inside-20

With the 23 Utes currently on rosters, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Entering Week 11, four different division leaders claim Utes on their active rosters. AFC East-leading Miami (Eric Rowe) has a bye this weekend, while Tyler Huntley’s Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North. In the NFC, Rookie Britain Covey has helped the Eagles to an 8-1 record, tied for a league-best and leading the NFC East. Cody Barton’s Seahawks lead the NFC West.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton…………………… Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

­­­

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (2)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)

Devin Lloyd……………………..Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell…………………… New Orleans

Defensive Backs (7)

Julian Blackmon………………. Indianapolis

Marquise Blair……………Philadelphia (PS)

Terrell Burgess…………….. NY Giants (PS)

Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………. Baltimore (IR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………. San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

