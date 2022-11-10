Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 10; Week 9 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into week ten of action, Utah will have 11 former Utes suit up for their respective teams and 22 former players on rosters in the league. Action for the week kicks off on Sunday morning when Cody Barton and Seattle play Tampa Bay in Germany.
Devin Lloyd picked up another start for Jacksonville and filled the stat sheet this week. He only had one tackle, but he had one QB rush, a pass defended, and a fumble recovery in the game. His fumble recovery, which happened late in the fourth quarter, sealed the win for the Jaguars.
May Gay continued his outstanding seasons as one of the best kickers in the NFL. In his game against Tampa Bay, Gay was 2-for-2 on field goals with a length of 35 yards. He is 11-for-12 on the season with a length of 57 yards and has not missed a kick that was at or shorter than 49 yards.
How to what your Utes in Week 10
Week 10 (players on active rosters)
|Day
|Game
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Players
|Sun., Nov. 13
|Seattle at Tampa Bay
|7:30 a.m
|NFL Network
|#57 Cody Barton (Seattle)
|Sun., Nov. 13
|Detroit at Chicago
|11 a.m
|FOX
|#33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
|Sun., Nov. 13
|Jacksonville at Kansas City
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
|Sun., Nov. 13
|Cleveland at Miami
|11 a.m
|CBS
|#21 Eric Rowe (Miami)
|Sun., Nov. 13
|Indianapolis at Las Vegas
|2:05 p.m
|CBS
|#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)
#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas)
|Sun., Nov. 13
|Arizona at LA Rams
|2:25 p.m
|FOX
|#95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)
#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams)
|Sun., Nov. 13
|LA Chargers at San Francisco
|6:20 p.m
|NBC
|#18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco)
|Mon., Nov. 14
|Washington at Philadelphia
|6:15 p.m
|ESPN
|#18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)
Byes: Baltimore, #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)
Devin Lloyd, Jaylon Johnson, Eric Rowe, and Leki Fotu were the only former Utes to earn starting notes for their respective teams in week nine.
Lloyd might have only had one tackle this week, but he added to his other numbers during a solid week of play. He now has 69 tackles on the season, the 16th most in the NFL and the most by a rookie. He also has two interceptions, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery. His seven passes defended are the third most by a rookie this season. Lloyd and the Jaguars face Kanas City this weekend.
Barton finds himself with 62 tackles this season, the 35th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. He has added two sacks and one pass Breakup on the season. Barton has helped the Seattle defense that has only allowed 16.5 points, 282.8 yards and has seven takeaways over the last four games. During this four-game stretch, the Seahawks have 19 sacks, which leads the NFL.
Week Nine Recap
Cody Barton | LB | Seattle
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Arizona
|W, 31-21
|3 tackles
Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Jacksonville
|L, 27-20
|DNP
Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New England
|L, 26-3
|3 tackles
Marquise Blair | DB | Carolina
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Cincinnati
|L, 42-21
|Played as a DB
Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tampa Bay
|Saturday, 16-13
|DNP
Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Houston
|W, 29-17
|1 PR, 8 yds, 2 KOR, 30 yds (15 avg), LNG 16
Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Seattle
|L, 31-21
|Started at DT; 1 tackle
Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Tampa Bay
|Saturday, 16-13
|2-2 FGs (35 LNG), 1-1 PAT
Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Baltimore
|L, 27-13
|DNP
Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New Orleans
|W, 27-13
|DNP
Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Miami
|L, 35-32
|Started at CB; 4 tackles, 1 PD
Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Las Vegas
|W, 27-20
|Started at LB; 1 tackle, 1 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FR
Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. New England
|L, 26-3
|DNP
Eric Rowe | DB | Miami
|Game
|Results
|Statistics
|vs. Chicago
|W, 35-32
|Started at S; 7 tackles
Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco
With the 22 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.
Current Utes in the NFL
Offensive Line (3)
Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas
Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)
Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)
Quarterbacks (1)
Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore
Running Backs (1)
Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis
Wide Receivers (2)
Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia
Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)
Tight Ends (1)
Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)
Defensive Line (3)
Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)
Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona
Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)
Linebackers (4)
Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle
Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)
Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville
Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)
Defensive Backs (5)
Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis
Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)
Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago
Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami
Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)
Special Teams (2)
Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams
Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco
IR = Injured/Reserve
PS = Practice Squad
