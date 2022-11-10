Utes in the Pros: 2022 NFL Week 10; Week 9 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Heading into week ten of action, Utah will have 11 former Utes suit up for their respective teams and 22 former players on rosters in the league. Action for the week kicks off on Sunday morning when Cody Barton and Seattle play Tampa Bay in Germany.

Devin Lloyd picked up another start for Jacksonville and filled the stat sheet this week. He only had one tackle, but he had one QB rush, a pass defended, and a fumble recovery in the game. His fumble recovery, which happened late in the fourth quarter, sealed the win for the Jaguars.

May Gay continued his outstanding seasons as one of the best kickers in the NFL. In his game against Tampa Bay, Gay was 2-for-2 on field goals with a length of 35 yards. He is 11-for-12 on the season with a length of 57 yards and has not missed a kick that was at or shorter than 49 yards.

Week 10 (players on active rosters)

Day Game Time (MT) TV Players Sun., Nov. 13 Seattle at Tampa Bay 7:30 a.m NFL Network #57 Cody Barton (Seattle) Sun., Nov. 13 Detroit at Chicago 11 a.m FOX #33 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) Sun., Nov. 13 Jacksonville at Kansas City 11 a.m CBS #33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville) Sun., Nov. 13 Cleveland at Miami 11 a.m CBS #21 Eric Rowe (Miami) Sun., Nov. 13 Indianapolis at Las Vegas 2:05 p.m CBS #32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)

#21 Zack Moss (Indianapolis)

#78 Jackson Barton (Las Vegas) Sun., Nov. 13 Arizona at LA Rams 2:25 p.m FOX #95 Leki Fotu (Arizona)

#8 Matt Gay (LA Rams) Sun., Nov. 13 LA Chargers at San Francisco 6:20 p.m NBC #18 Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco) Mon., Nov. 14 Washington at Philadelphia 6:15 p.m ESPN #18 Britain Covey (Philadelphia)

Byes: Baltimore, #2 Tyler Huntley (Baltimore)

Devin Lloyd, Jaylon Johnson, Eric Rowe, and Leki Fotu were the only former Utes to earn starting notes for their respective teams in week nine.

Lloyd might have only had one tackle this week, but he added to his other numbers during a solid week of play. He now has 69 tackles on the season, the 16th most in the NFL and the most by a rookie. He also has two interceptions, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery. His seven passes defended are the third most by a rookie this season. Lloyd and the Jaguars face Kanas City this weekend.

Barton finds himself with 62 tackles this season, the 35th most in the NFL and second most on the Seahawks. He has added two sacks and one pass Breakup on the season. Barton has helped the Seattle defense that has only allowed 16.5 points, 282.8 yards and has seven takeaways over the last four games. During this four-game stretch, the Seahawks have 19 sacks, which leads the NFL.

The defense has been on a roll the last four.

Week Nine Recap

Cody Barton | LB | Seattle

Game Results Statistics vs. Arizona W, 31-21 3 tackles

Jackson Barton | OL | Las Vegas

Game Results Statistics vs. Jacksonville L, 27-20 DNP

Julian Blackmon | DB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. New England L, 26-3 3 tackles

Marquise Blair | DB | Carolina

Game Results Statistics vs. Cincinnati L, 42-21 Played as a DB

Terrell Burgess | DB | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Tampa Bay Saturday, 16-13 DNP

Britain Covey | WR | Philadelphia

Game Results Statistics vs. Houston W, 29-17 1 PR, 8 yds, 2 KOR, 30 yds (15 avg), LNG 16

Leki Fotu | DL | Arizona

Game Results Statistics vs. Seattle L, 31-21 Started at DT; 1 tackle

Matt Gay | Q | LA Rams

Game Results Statistics vs. Tampa Bay Saturday, 16-13 2-2 FGs (35 LNG), 1-1 PAT

Chase Hansen | LB | New Orleans

Game Results Statistics vs. Baltimore L, 27-13 DNP

Tyler Huntley | QB | Baltimore

Game Results Statistics vs. New Orleans W, 27-13 DNP

Jaylon Johnson | DB | Chicago

Game Results Statistics vs. Miami L, 35-32 Started at CB; 4 tackles, 1 PD

Devin Lloyd | LB | Jacksonville

Game Results Statistics vs. Las Vegas W, 27-20 Started at LB; 1 tackle, 1 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FR

Zack Moss | RB | Indianapolis

Game Results Statistics vs. New England L, 26-3 DNP

Eric Rowe | DB | Miami

Game Results Statistics vs. Chicago W, 35-32 Started at S; 7 tackles

Mitch Wishnowsky | P | San Francisco

With the 22 Utes on rosters this season, Utah is also represented in the coaching realm with Alex Whittingham serving as the Kansas City Chiefs defensive quality control coach.

Current Utes in the NFL

Offensive Line (3)

Jackson Barton……………………..Las Vegas

Garett Bolles………………. Denver (IR)

Darrin Paulo……………………..Detroit (PS)

Quarterbacks (1)

Tyler Huntley……………………….Baltimore

Running Backs (1)

Zack Moss………………………. Indianapolis

Wide Receivers (2)

Britain Covey……………………Philadelphia

Tim Patrick………………………. Denver (IR)

­­­

Tight Ends (1)

Cole Fotheringham…………..Las Vegas (PS)

Defensive Line (3)

Bradlee Anae…………………… NY Jets (PS)

Leki Fotu…………………………….. Arizona

Mika Tafua………………………….Dallas (PS)

Linebackers (4)

Cody Barton……………………………..Seattle

Chase Hansen……………. New Orleans (IR)

Devin Lloyd………………………. Jacksonville

Nephi Sewell……………. New Orleans (PS)

Defensive Backs (5)

Julian Blackmon………………… Indianapolis

Javelin Guidry…………….Philadelphia (PS)

Jaylon Johnson……………………….Chicago

Eric Rowe……………………………..Miami

Marcus Williams……………..Baltimore (IR)

Special Teams (2)

Matt Gay…………………………….. LA Rams

Mitch Wishnowsky…………..San Francisco

IR = Injured/Reserve

PS = Practice Squad

