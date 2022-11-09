UTEP men’s golf Max Schliesing

UTEP junior golfer Max Schliesing is closing his first fall season at UTEP on a roll.

His third consecutive top-10 finish last week in the Bahamas was a tantalizing near miss, as he took a two-stroke lead into the final round before finishing third, one stroke out of the playoffs.

He came here this year after two years at the NAIA school Houston-Victoria, where he went from his native Zermatt, Switzerland to earn Division I eligibility.

UTEP hosts the Inaugural UTEP Open, a fundraiser, at the Horizon Golf Course on Nov. 11.

What was the feeling like after getting third by one stroke in the Bahamas?

Initially after the tournament, obviously, I was very disappointed. I felt like I let myself down and choked the title away. But overall, looking back at it a few days later, it was like, ‘You played great.’ If someone had told me I was going to finish one shot off the lead and tied (for) third, I probably would have been pretty happy with that. I was initially quite disappointed and upset, but overall I was happy with how I played and handled myself and with the overall result.

What did you learn at the tournament?

My putting was strong. I putted well, I haven’t putted that well in a tournament for a long time. I can use that for my confidence, knowing I can compete at the highest Division I level with some of the best players in the country. Knowing that in the back of your head is a very important skill to have in golf. It’s not one I had before. Before I wasn’t competing for a title, I was three or four shots out. To lose by one, being in the mix all week, proved I can compete at that level and knowing that will help me a lot.

What do you do to get over the top next time you’re in contention?

Knowing I had a two-shot lead got me excited and nervous at the same time, so I feel like I played slightly defensively and got off to a poor start. When I’m in contention again, just go and try to shoot the lowest score I possibly can instead of protecting the two-shot lead, or whatever it may be. Go out, play my game and don’t focus on the result.

How did you end up in America?

There are not many professional golfers out of Switzerland who have made it on the PGA Tour or the European Tour. It’s recently transitioned into a lot of Swiss Golfers going to college in America in order to make that step. I’ve only heard good things about going to college as an international student, and if you want to pursue something in golf it’s probably the best way to do it. I joined an agency, got recruited by Houston-Victoria, they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse and I decided to join them. That spiraled into me getting to know Coach (Aaron) Puetz at UTEP.

A lot of my transcripts in Switzerland didn’t transfer into the American system, I couldn’t be Division I-eligible for a year, so it was a decision between junior college and an NAIA university. Houston-Victoria made me the best offer. I played well there, that got me in contact with a lot of Division I universities, talked to a lot of coaches and Coach Puetz and UTEP in general made the best impression on me. They made me a good offer. The transition from Houston-Victoria to UTEP was pretty smooth and easy thanks to how Coach organized it all.

What are your first impressions of El Paso?

I heard a lot of negativity about it, like you do from the media and other friends who haven’t been here, but so far I’ve loved it. I’ve only met good people, the courses are great, they are good to us as a team. I’ve enjoyed my experience so far.

Mexican food is the best part about it. Then the overall atmosphere with the team.

You’re Hometown Zermatt is at the base of the Matterhorn and a major world tourist and skiing destination. What’s it like living there?

It’s hard to describe. It’s amazing, but for me personally it wasn’t the best because I hate the snow and I hate the cold. I was happy to get out of it. But for a person to go visit, you can’t describe it, it’s unimaginable, it’s so beautiful. It just wasn’t for me. I’m happy to be here now.

It’s in the German-speaking part, an hour away from the French-speaking part so I speak German and French, and also from Zermatt you can ski into Italy. It’s very cultural.

What are you working on with your game?

This offseason I’m going to focus on my putting and short game in general. My long game has always been my strength and I’ve always struggled with my putting. These last two or three events my putting has improved, I’ve been working on it, so this offseason I’m going to focus on that so I can go into the spring with more confidence in my short game. Then keep my long game where it is.

Work on my self-belief, work on my confidence and work on my short game, those are the three areas.

How much have you improved in the last few years since coming to America?

I definitely feel like I’ve improved since coming to America. Houston-Victoria was a good stepping stone for me, it got me into a position of playing Division I golf. I don’t think initially coming out of Switzerland I would have been able to play Division I golf, so I feel like the two years I spent at Houston-Victoria have prepared me really well for competition at this level. My Mindset has improved a lot and my overall confidence and ability in the game have improved as well.

