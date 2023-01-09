UTC’s Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs

Veatrice Conley, owner of Unveiled Bridal Studio on Cherry Street in downtown Chattanooga, is one of the initial nine entrepreneurs who turned to UTC’s Urban Vision Initiative—which connects local entrepreneurs from underserved communities with student consultants to help pave the path to economic viability



photo by Angela Foster/UTC

Trying to create an exclusive Bridal studio from whole cloth, Veatrice Conley turned to UTC’s Urban Vision Initiative, which connects local entrepreneurs from underserved communities with student consultants to help pave the path to economic viability.

Ms. Conley and eight other would-be entrepreneurs recently completed their first milestone, graduating from a six-week boot camp consisting of six four-hour sessions on Saturday mornings to stabilize their new businesses or tweak business plans.

“The Urban Vision Initiative has helped me take a Deeper dive into my business plan to identify what I could do better in my business moving forward,” said Ms. Conley, 39, owner of Unveiled Bridal Studio on Cherry Street in downtown Chattanooga.

“The entrepreneurial Networking has been unmatched to any past business program I have participated in, and I owe a great deal of my recent business connections to UVI.”

The Philosophy behind the Urban Vision Initiative is that “anyone can be an entrepreneur and that entrepreneurship can be a pathway out of poverty,” said Mike Bradshaw, the program’s director and the first entrepreneur-in-residence at UTC’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, housed within the Gary W. Rollins College of Business.

Now that the boot camp is complete, the entrepreneurs will receive assistance from seven UVI-trained UTC student consultants—who will guide them in specific areas such as web design, cash flow and marketing.

Since 2021, Mr. Bradshaw has been building the foundation of UVI, an entrepreneurship program designed to reduce poverty and wealth inequality among Chattanooga’s underserved communities. Nearly one in five Chattanoogans live in poverty.

The UVI program is made possible by the Jack and Charlotte Frost Family Foundation, which covers student pay and other expenses. Other program collaborators include Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union through its Idea Leap Grant competitions and LAUNCH Chattanooga, whose initiatives promote entrepreneurship, technology advancement, capital formation and workforce development.

“We help entrepreneurs determine if and when is a good time to quit your day job because that may never be the case if the business is not stable and predictable,” Mr. Bradshaw said.

“The rising tide doesn’t lift all boats. You have to pump some water into those communities. We’re connecting UTC to that aspect of the Ecosystem of entrepreneurs.”