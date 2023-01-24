Utassy’s Five-Goal Game not Enough for Michigan Against No. 4 California

Next Match: vs. Stanford Invite 2/4/2023 | TBA February 04 (Sat) / TBA vs. Stanford Invite

Site: Fresno, Calif. (Fresno State Aquatics Center)

Score: #4 California 13, #7 Michigan 10

Records: UM (5-2), CAL (2-0)

TEMPE, Ariz. — The No. 7-ranked University of Michigan water polo team fell 13-10 to No. 4 California on the final day of Bulldog Fest on Sunday (Jan. 22) at the Fresno State Aquatics Center.

Kata Utassy led all players in goals with five and in points with six. Alex Brown collected 10 saves.

California (2-0) Struck first early before Elise Walker capitalized off a penalty to even it up at 1. Forty-five seconds later, Utassy found the back of the net with a bullet of a shot to pull ahead before Cal Drew even again 30 seconds later. The Golden Bears scored to pull ahead, but Utassy tied the game at 3 thanks to an assist from Sophie Tovani . At the end of the quarter, Cal scored back-to-back goals to pull to a 5-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

Sammi Monroe beat the Cal goalie first in the second quarter off an assist from Utassy to pull Michigan within one. The teams then exchanged goals, with the Golden Bears scoring twice and Erin Neustrom and Utassy finding the back of the net to get within one goal of California, 7-6. The Golden Bears scored with one minute left in the quarter to pull into an 8-6 lead heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Utassy scored for her fourth goal of the day and Ashley O’Neill netted her first goal of the game. The Golden Bears found their Offensive stride, scoring four times to end the quarter up 11-8.

In the final quarter of play, Cal struck first before Utassy posted her fifth goal after taking advantage of a penalty shot, putting Michigan back within three, 12-9. Cal found another goal 21 seconds later, but Monroe beat the Golden Bears goalie to make the score 13-10, where it stayed the remainder of the contest.

Michigan will be back in action on Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif.