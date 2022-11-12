Utah Women’s Basketball Snuffs Out UVU, 97-27

SALT LAKE CITY- Monday’s contest against Idaho may have left a lot to be desired for Utah Women’s basketball, but Friday’s contest against UVU did not. Head Coach Lynne Roberts said as much in her post-game thoughts with the Utes posting a dominating performance over the Wolverines, 97-27.

“Great game, really hard to nit-pick,” Roberts started. “I’m just proud of our team. I challenged them to come out better and start the game better. Just how we came out against Idaho in our first game wasn’t good or good enough. I think we set the tone in the first five or six minutes.”

Utah Women’s Basketball Leaders

One area that was noticeably better than Monday was the shooting for Utah. As a team the Utes were 55% from the field, 46% shooting the three, and 80% from the line. The Utes made 11 total three-point shots in their win over the Wolverines.

Kennady McQueen led the charge in points for the Utes posting 15 and accounting for five of the 11 Utah three point shots.

Alissa Pili was once again Utah’s rebound queen hauling in eight loose balls.

When it came to assists in the afternoon, Ines Vieira was on the case for the Utes coming in hot with five.

The Utes were also really effective as a team in forcing turnovers. So much so that they set a program record of 30 in the afternoon.

“It was a total team effort,” Roberts said. “Everybody played. Everybody scored quite a bit.”

Hot Shot by Kennedy McQueen

McQueen is one of the better shooters on a team that is very good at shooting the ball. McQueen said much of Utah’s success Friday afternoon came from being patient and finding the extra pass- something they weren’t doing on Monday.

“I think what is super cool about when we are playing Utah basketball – when we play it for 40 minutes – that’s the results we get,” McQueen said. “Those inside out threes- if they take that away, that’s when our post goes to work. We really exploited that and knew that coming into this game that if we could play Utah basketball and make the extra pass- I thought that was the key tonight.”

Up Next

The women will be taking on Southeastern Louisiana Sunday night, November 13 at the Huntsman Center. Tipoff is 7 pm MT.

