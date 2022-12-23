Utah Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Women’s basketball team remains undefeated heading into the brief holiday break. The 12-0 Utes handled business earlier in the week against Weber State posting an 88-52 win against the Wildcats. Back at home on December 22, Utah wrapped things up against Southern Utah University with a 90 – 56 win ahead of what will be a brutal road stretch after the brief break.

The Utes currently boast a No. 12 ranking in the AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll as well as the number one offense in the country. Women’s hoops are particularly brutal in the Pac-12 making every win vitally important. Needless to say, head Coach Lynne Roberts and Utah Women’s basketball are in a very good spot before getting into the meat of their conference schedule.

Utah’s First Half

SUU came out a little hot to start the contest, showing Utah they weren’t afraid of them. The Utes got their barring pretty quickly in the game and the rest felt like history.

Johnson puts the #Utes on the board after a Steal from Pili. SUU has been scrappy early and have a one-point lead, 5-4.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 23, 2022

Perhaps the biggest difference maker in the half, if not the game was unleashing local freshman forward Teya Sidberry who led the team in scoring with 12 points and rebounding with six by the half mark.

A lot of the spark feels like it’s coming from Sidberry. She looked great in her early minutes. At the timeout Utah still leads, 14-8.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 23, 2022

As a team, one of the biggest difference makers in the first half was limiting turnovers to five compared to SUU’s 10. The Utes were very potent taking advantage of the Thunderbirds’ Mistakes raking up 13 points off of their turnovers.

#Utes lead SUU 41-28 at the half. Team is shooting 49% from the field, 60% from the FT & 20% from the 3. Story of the game so far appears to be SUU’s 10 TOs that Utah has capitalized on with 13 pts. Sidberry leads the team in scoring with 12 pts. & rebounds with 6.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 23, 2022

Second Half Undefeated Utah Women

Things opened up more for the women out of the Halftime break. Three-point shots were falling with more ease (up to 35% by the end of the third quarter) and the ladies began to really separate themselves from the Thunderbirds.

At one point Jenna Johnson got hot and joined Sidberry with the team lead in scoring with 12 points. By the third quarter’s end, it was Gianna Kneepkens and Sidberry accounting for all the points with 14.

At the media timeout, Utah leads SUU 56-35 with 4:46 left to play in the 3rd quarter. Johnson joins Sidberry in the 12-point club which leads the team. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 23, 2022

The Utes would end the night shooting 54% from the field, 30% from the three, and 80% from the line. Utah was effective in keeping their turnovers low, while also finding opportunities to take advantage of SUU’s 21 turnovers for 32 points. Utah was also great sharing the ball, putting up 30 assists on the evening.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports