Utah Women’s Basketball Move Up In Polls, Roll Alabama

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Women’s basketball inked their fifth win of the season over Rolling Alabama, 93-86, and moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Polls. Before taking on the Crimson Tide, the Utes earned a No. 17 ranking before going is to prove once again they belong there.

While Utah put some distance between them and ‘Bama towards the end, the game was a back-and-forth contest where the Crimson Tide did build a double-digit lead at one point. The Utes didn’t flinch and kept battling back to earn their first win in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championships.

“This was a really good win for us against a very good Alabama team,” head Coach Lynne Roberts said. “We got tested today and answered the bell. Once we settled down and took better care of the ball, we were ourselves. In the second half, we were much better defensively. Overall, just a great win for our program. I have so much respect for Alabama’s program- happy to get the win today.”

Utes Who Took Charge

Four Utes posted double-digit scoring against Alabama in Monday’s afternoon battle. Gianna Kneepkens posted her second-straight 21-point game which was the team high. Alissa Pili put up 18 points, Jenna Johnson had 17, and Isabel Palmer came through with 12 points.

.@giannakneepkens led the team with 21 points to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals! @UtahWBB | #GoUtes https://t.co/ibkXbdDjfW pic.twitter.com/x8NjUjF1ZY — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 21, 2022

Johnson was the team leader in rebounds with five and Palmer led the charge in assists with six.

The team shot 58% from the floor against Alabama while posting an impressive 27-28 on free throw shots which put them at 96.4% on the night.

Coming Up Next

The Utes will continue their journey in the Bahamas on Wednesday taking on Ole Miss to finish out the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championships. The game tips off at 5:00 pm MT and live stats can be found on UtahUtes.com

