Utah vs. Washington State prediction, odds, spread: Week 9 college football picks, best bets by proven model

The Washington State Cougars (4-3) host the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-2) in a conference affair on Thursday night. This Matchup features two Talented groups. Utah ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in total offense (472.7). On the opposite side, Washington State is fourth in the conference in total yards allowed (373.4).

Kickoff from Martin Stadium in Pullman is set for 10 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Utes as 7-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Washington State odds. The over/under for total points is up to 57 after opening a point lower. Before making any Washington State vs. Utah picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

Here are several college football odds and Trends for Washington State vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Washington State spread: Utes -7

Utah vs. Washington State over/under: 57 points

Utah vs. Washington State money line: Utah -285, Washington State +228

UTAH: The Over is 7-0 in Utah’s last seven games in October

WSU: The Cougars are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games

Featured Game | Washington State Cougars vs. Utah Utes

Why Utah can cover

Junior running back Tavion Thomas is the lead back for Utah. He’s a downhill runner who can glide to the second level with ease. The Ohio native runs with power and is tough to bring down. He’s leading the team with 93 carries for 414 yards and five scores. It’s Oct. 8, they finished with 18 carries for 91 yards and a score.

Senior tight end Dalton Kincaid is another main contributor to the offense. Kincaid is smooth and fluid when running routes with a pair of soft hands. The Nevada native shows good strength and effort in the run game. Kincaid leads the team in catches (39), receiving yards (558) and touchdowns (6). In his last game, he recorded a season-high 16 catches for a whopping 234 yards and a score.

Why Washington State can cover

Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley is the heart and soul of the Cougars’ defense. Henley has been all over the field for this defense due to his superb instincts and play recognition. The California native is also effective as a blitzer, ranking first on the team in sacks (4). He’s first on the team in total tackles (68). It’s Oct. 15, they logged 13 total stops.

Senior defensive back Armani Marsh makes a real impact once he touches the field. Marsh knows how to make contact with the ball and force pass Breakups while being a solid tackler in the run game. The Washington native is third on the team in total tackles (36) with three pass deflections and two sacks.

