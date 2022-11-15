Utah vs. Oregon score Prediction by college football computer model

Pac-12 rivals meet up this weekend as Utah hits the road against Oregon in college football’s Week 12 action on Saturday.

Oregon is coming off a costly loss at home to ranked Washington that all but confirmed the Ducks will not make the College Football Playoff this season, even if a shot at the Pac-12 Championship Game is still well within reach.

Utah, like Oregon, comes in at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 games, is the Defending Pac-12 Champion that beat the Ducks twice last year, including in the title game, and has scored over 40 points in its last two outings.

