Utah vs. Oregon score Prediction by college football computer model

Pac-12 rivals meet up this weekend as Utah hits the road against Oregon in college football’s Week 12 action on Saturday.

Oregon is coming off a costly loss at home to ranked Washington that all but confirmed the Ducks will not make the College Football Playoff this season, even if a shot at the Pac-12 Championship Game is still well within reach.

Utah, like Oregon, comes in at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 games, is the Defending Pac-12 Champion that beat the Ducks twice last year, including in the title game, and has scored over 40 points in its last two outings.

What can we expect from the matchup?

SP+ Picks, a Prediction model created by ESPN Analyst Bill Connelly, forecasts that the game will come down to the slimmest of margins.

Utah vs. Oregon picks, predictions

Utah vs. Oregon score prediction: The computer projects this game will largely align with the bookmakers’ projections, predicting that Oregon will defeat Utah, 33-31, with the 55 percent chance to win the game outright.

Point spread: The lines at SI Sportsbook list Oregon as the 3 point favorites to win the game, and set the over/under mark at 61.5 points for the matchup.

FPI prediction: Utah has the 51.8 percent chance to beat Oregon, according to the Football Power Index computers, which simulate a team’s season 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oregon will defeat Utah, 31-27, and cover the spread and hit the over.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 7:30 pm Pacific on the main ESPN network and Streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

College football pick’em: College football Week 12 picks, predictions by computer model

Place your bets: Week 12 college football Picks against the spread

Ducks/Utes: Utah vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 12

Top 25: ESPN updates the Week 12 football rankings

Let’s go bowling: College football Bowl predictions for Playoff, New Year’s games

(SP+)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook