Utah vs. Jacksonville State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 8 predictions from proven model

The Utah Utes will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday night. Utah knocked off then-No. 4 Arizona in an 81-66 final last Thursday before adding a win at Washington State on Sunday. Jacksonville State is wrapping up a five-game road trip after splitting the first four games of its trip.

Tip-off is set for 10 pm ET. The Utes are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Jacksonville State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132.5.

Utah vs. Jacksonville State spread: Utah -16.5

Utah vs. Jacksonville State over/under: 132.5 points

Utah vs. Jacksonville State money line: Utah -2000, Jacksonville State +1000

Featured Game | Utah Utes vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Why Utah can cover

Utah has a ton of momentum coming into this game after winning each of its last three games. The Utes pulled off an 81-66 upset against then-No. 4 Arizona as 6-point underdogs last Thursday, led by senior center Branden Carlson’s 22 points. They were able to build on that performance with another upset win on Sunday, taking down Washington State in overtime as 2.5-point underdogs.

Carlson leads a balanced Utah lineup with 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Junior guard Gabe Madsen (12.6), senior guard Marco Anthony (10.5) and junior guard Rollie Worster (10.4) are each scoring in double figures as well. Utah has covered the spread in four of its last five games, while Jacksonville State has covered in three of its last nine games.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Jacksonville State has bounced back from a pair of losses to New Mexico and Northern Colorado with wins over North Dakota State and ETSU in its last two games. The Gamecocks were only 1-point favorites in their 81-71 win over North Dakota State before upsetting ETSU as 2.5-point underdogs. Skyelar Potter poured in 27 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win over the Buccaneers.

Potter, a senior guard, leads Jacksonville State with 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Senior guard Demaree King is scoring 14.0 points, while junior forward Amanze Ngumezi is adding 12.5 points. Utah has not been flawless at home this season, losing to Sam Houston State as a 10-point favorite in November.

