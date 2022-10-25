Utah Valley University, UCCU Invest in $20 million upgrades to soccer stadium

The expanded 3,000-seat UCCU Soccer Stadium will be built over the current Clyde Field on Utah Valley University’s Orem campus, thanks in large part to a $20 million donation from the Utah financial institution. (Courtesy, Utah Valley University)

OREM — The stadium that houses the only NCAA Division I men’s soccer program on the Wasatch Front is getting a major facelift.

Utah Valley University announced plans Tuesday for a new $20 million soccer stadium over the current site of Clyde Field on the university’s Orem campus, with construction to be announced at a later date.

Funding for the soon-to-be 22,000-square foot stadium was raised in large part by Utah Community Credit Union, which pledged the largest single gift in school history as part of a multi-year pledge of $28.5 million, according to the university.

The donation is part of a $350 million campaign that was celebrated Saturday night at the school’s annual President’s Scholarship Ball on campus.

UCCU will hold the new stadium naming rights for the venue, which houses the Wolverines’ men’s and women’s soccer teams that compete in the Western Athletic Conference.

The stadium, which will be built on the west side of the currently existing Clyde Field next to the UCCU Center basketball arena and UCCU Ballpark, will include brand new, state-of-the-art locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, additional Locker space for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box and broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites, each holding 16 guests for corporate sponsors and high-end donors.

The new stadium will also feature new open-air patios on the north and south end of the field, and a concession plaza behind the chairback seats. As part of the upgrades, a new videoboard and scoreboard will be installed on the north end.

A new VIP entrance will be relocated to the Northwest end, on the corner of Wolverine Way and Event Center Drive, and a canopy over the east side seating that includes the UVU student section and Green Man Group. Future upgrades will also include a children’s playground and small-side soccer field in the corner of the stadium lot.

“This is a transformational game-changer for our student-athletes,” said UVU Athletic director Jared Sumsion, whose institution holds one of just two Division I men’s soccer programs in Utah, one led by former RSL Legend Kyle Beckerman. “We’re grateful for our long-term partnership with Utah Community Credit Union and shared commitment in the future of our community and state.

“UCCU Soccer Stadium will be among the finest in the country and will provide the best premium experience that NCAA soccer has to offer.”

The additional seating and luxury suites will increase the stadium’s capacity from 2,000 to just over 3,000 fans, the school said, to bolster two teams that rank in the top 15 nationally in attendance per game.

The extra space and amenities will also put the new stadium in line with additional hosting capabilities, including international friendly matches like UVU’s match against Argentina’s Women’s national team and high school state championships.

With the upgrades, Sumsion told KSL.com that the university would be willing to entertain proposals to host state championships, as it does in other Utah High School Activities Association-sanctioned sports.

Utah Valley has hosted early-round state tournament games in boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball, and wrestling at the UCCU Center and UCCU Ballpark.

Tuesday’s announcement provides another possible facility in boys’ and girls’ soccer that currently includes Real Salt Lake-owned America First Field in Sandy, Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, and Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper.

It also builds on the fan base of a university that recently topped 43,000 students, according to the most recent Utah System of Higher Education audit.

“An investment in UVU is an investment in the future,” UCCU CEO Bret VanAusdal said in a statement. “It provides tremendous benefits for our children, families, and the entire state, especially since 80% of UVU students are from Utah, and the vast majority settle here after graduation, contributing to our local workforce, industries and communities.”

UCCU was a not-for-profit, member-owned financial organization founded in 1956 that has partnered with the university for decades.

