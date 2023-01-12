Utah Valley University solidifies 9-member Women’s soccer recruiting class

OREM — Utah Valley University Women’s Soccer Head Coach Chris Lemay has announced his program’s signing class. The Wolverines signed nine players who will join the team for the 2023 season.

Signing National Letters of Intent with the Wolverines are: Sadie Beardall (South Ogden, Utah), Courtney Cobabe (Syracuse, Utah), Greta Davis (South Jordan, Utah), Macy Ellis (Sandy, Utah), Ashley Garcia (West Jordan, Utah), Nixa Jackson (Mapleton, Utah), Bailey McArthur (Eagle Mountain, Utah), Emily Miner (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), and Elle Young (Alpine, Utah).

“Credit to Kyle Christensen and the rest of the staff for putting together a very talented 2023 incoming class,” said Lemay. “We have added quality in every line and have no doubt that these players will help our program to continue to grow in the right direction. With more than half of this class electing to come this spring our UVU fans won’t have to wait long to watch them showcase their skills. Along with the transfers that we have committed and our Veteran returning core we feel that the future of UVU Women’s soccer is very bright.”

Beardall is a 5-foot-8 forward from South Ogden, Utah where she was a standout at Bonneville High School. She earned multiple all-state, all-region, and all-area honors and led the Lakers to three Region 5 championships. Beardall led BHS to a region title in 2022 with a perfect 16-0 record. She finished her high school career with 69 goals and 19 assists. Beardall also earned Academic All-State honors in 2022. She most recently played club play for the Utah Avalanche.

Cobabe, a 5-foot-7 midfielder from Syracuse, Utah, played at Syracuse High School where she led the Titans with 16 goals and 11 assists this past season to finish her career with 47 goals and 32 assists. Cobabe earned First Team All-State and First Team All-Area honors in 2022. She was also an Academic All-State honoree. She played club soccer for the Utah Avalanche.

Davis is a 5-foot-8 forward from South Jordan, Utah and played for Bingham High School. She was BHS’s Offensive MVP, leading the team to a Region 3 title in 2020. Davis earned numerous all-state and all-region honors and was named the Region 3 Offensive MVP. She led BHS in scoring for three years and was the team captain. She most recently played club soccer for the Utah Avalanche.

Ellis is a 5-foot-8 defender from Sandy, Utah where she was a letterwinner at Alta High School. Ellis led AHS in scoring during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. She was an ODP player in 2020 and earned all-state honors in 2021. She scored 26 goals with 11 assists during her career with Alta High School. She played club soccer for the Utah Avalanche.

Garcia, a 5-foot-2 midfielder from West Jordan, Utah, played for Copper Hills High School where she earned numerous all-region honors. Garcia scored an impressive 20 goals with 12 assists during her career with CHHS. She played club soccer for 7 Elite Academy.

Jackson, a 5-foot-6 forward from Mapleton, Utah was a standout at Maple Mountain High School where she scored 41 career goals with 16 assists. Jackson led her team to three region championships and earned all-state and all-region honors. She was also the 2022 Region 9 MVP. Jackson played club soccer most recently for Utah Celtic FC.

McArthur is a 5-foot-3 defender from Eagle Mountain, Utah where she was an all-state and all-area honoree for Cedar Valley High School. The team captain led CVHS to a first-ever state semifinal appearance in 2022. She finished her career at Maple Mountain with 30 career goals and 24 assists. She played club soccer for Utah Celtic FC.

Miner, a 5-foot-6 defender from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, played at Tesoro High School where she earned All-California Interscholastic Federation honors. She led her club team to numerous titles, including a national championship in 2021 with Slammers HB KOGE.

Young is a 5-foot-6 defender from Alpine, Utah. She led Lone Peak High School to two a pair of region championships and a trip to the semifinals of the state tournament in 2022. Young earned multiple all-state and all-region honors during her four years with LPHS. She most recently played for Utah Celtic FC where she was a five-time state champion.