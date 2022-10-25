Utah Valley University Announces New $20 Million Soccer Stadium | News @ UVU | News @ UVU

The good news and great giving continue at Utah Valley University, as UVU announced plans for a new $20 million soccer stadium on the Orem Campus.

The news follows last week’s EverGREEN comprehensive fundraising campaign announcement at the annual Utah Valley University Scholarship Ball; in both cases, longtime university partner Utah Community Credit Union shines as a generous benefactor.

“An investment in UVU is an investment in the future,” said UCCU CEO Bret VanAusdal. “It provides tremendous benefits for our children, families, and the entire state, especially since 80% of UVU students are from Utah, and the vast majority Settle here after graduation, contributing to our local workforce, industries, and communities.”

As part of the UVU EverGREEN campaign, which seeks to raise $350 million over the next four years, UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez unveiled the largest single gift in UVU’s history: a multi-year pledge totaling $28.5 million from UCCU. $20 million of that donation will be put towards the new soccer stadium.

“I love soccer, the world’s ‘fútbol!’ UCCU Stadium will take this sport to the next level for our student-athletes and fans,” President Tuminez said. “It will give our men’s and women’s soccer programs an exceptional competitive advantage and open many doors for our student-athletes. We are grateful to Bret VanAusdal and the team at UCCU for their vision, support, and partnership with this stadium and in so many other impactful ways on campus and in our community.”

The UCCU Stadium will be built on the west side of Clyde Field, the current soccer stadium. The new facility includes a 22,000-square-foot stadium serving both men’s and women’s soccer programs. When completed, it will be among the top facilities in NCAA Division I soccer. It will provide locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, visiting team facilities, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, 10 luxury suites, and an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth.