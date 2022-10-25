Utah Valley University Announces New $20 Million Soccer Stadium | News @ UVU | News @ UVU
The good news and great giving continue at Utah Valley University, as UVU announced plans for a new $20 million soccer stadium on the Orem Campus.
The news follows last week’s EverGREEN comprehensive fundraising campaign announcement at the annual Utah Valley University Scholarship Ball; in both cases, longtime university partner Utah Community Credit Union shines as a generous benefactor.
“An investment in UVU is an investment in the future,” said UCCU CEO Bret VanAusdal. “It provides tremendous benefits for our children, families, and the entire state, especially since 80% of UVU students are from Utah, and the vast majority Settle here after graduation, contributing to our local workforce, industries, and communities.”
As part of the UVU EverGREEN campaign, which seeks to raise $350 million over the next four years, UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez unveiled the largest single gift in UVU’s history: a multi-year pledge totaling $28.5 million from UCCU. $20 million of that donation will be put towards the new soccer stadium.
“I love soccer, the world’s ‘fútbol!’ UCCU Stadium will take this sport to the next level for our student-athletes and fans,” President Tuminez said. “It will give our men’s and women’s soccer programs an exceptional competitive advantage and open many doors for our student-athletes. We are grateful to Bret VanAusdal and the team at UCCU for their vision, support, and partnership with this stadium and in so many other impactful ways on campus and in our community.”
The UCCU Stadium will be built on the west side of Clyde Field, the current soccer stadium. The new facility includes a 22,000-square-foot stadium serving both men’s and women’s soccer programs. When completed, it will be among the top facilities in NCAA Division I soccer. It will provide locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, visiting team facilities, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, 10 luxury suites, and an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth.
“This is a transformational game-changer for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Jared Sumsion, UVU director of athletics. “We’re grateful for our long-term partnership with Utah Community Credit Union and shared commitment in the future of our community and state. UCCU Soccer Stadium will be among the finest in the country and will provide the best premium experience that NCAA soccer has to offer.”
The increased seating and luxury suites will increase the facility’s capacity from 2,000 to 3,000 fans. Both the men’s and women’s programs are among the nation’s leaders in attendance each season. Over the past four seasons, the Women’s program boasts an average attendance ranking of 11th in the nation, while the men’s program has averaged the 14th-best attendance in the country during its short history.
The UCCU Soccer Stadium will include Patios on the north and south ends of the new facility and a Concession plaza behind the chairback seats. It will also be national broadcast-ready and include a videoboard and scoreboard on its north end.
The facility will be upgraded on the current south and east sides of the stadium, with enhanced concessions, restrooms, and a team shop on the southeast corner of the field. A canopy will be added over the east side seating to accommodate UVU’s 12th Wolverines, The Den student section, and the Green Man Group. The VIP entrance to the stadium will be relocated to the Northwest end, on the corner of Wolverine Way and Event Center Drive.
Future additions will include a children’s playground and a small soccer field. Additional donor naming and corporate partner opportunities still exist within the complex. For further information, please get in touch with UVU Assistant Athletic Director Matt Potts at [email protected]
