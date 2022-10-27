Utah Valley teams hunting for volleyball championships | News, Sports, Jobs

Darnell Dickson/Daily Herald

Not much has changed at the top of the Class 5A and 6A girls volleyball world.

Last year’s 5A champion, Bountiful, is again the No. 1 seed heading into this season’s tournament, which begins at home sites next Tuesday.

In 6A, the two-time Defending Champion Lone Peak Knights opened the tournament as the No. 3 seed, exactly where they started their run to the top last season.

While Bountiful (26-1) and the Talented Harvey Sisters (Taylor and Jordan) would have to be considered the favorite in 5A, there are plenty of challengers. Well. 2 seed Mountain View (26-3) played a rigorous out-of-state schedule and handed the Red Hawks their only loss in a weekend tournament played on the Bruins home floor. Mountain View has a Veteran group, led by outside hitter Lucy Perez, setter Kaylin Scott and middle hitter Mia Lee. The same group of players took the Bruins to the 5A title match last season.

Mountain View’s only loss in Utah was to Region 8 foe and No. 5 seed Timpview (22-7), led by BYU commit Silina Damuni at setter and Taliah Lee on the outside. The T-Birds are finally healthy and ready to make a run. Well. 3 seed Maple Mountain (23-4) was perfect 30-0 in sets while going undefeated in Region 9 and will be tough to take out.

Region 3 Champion Mountain Ridge (25-4) claimed the No. 1 seed in Class 6A with city Rival Herriman (19-3) coming in as the No. 2 seeds The two teams split a pair of regular-season matches.

Lone Peak (21-8), under new Coach Paula Jardine, started slowly with three losses in its first four matches but went undefeated (10-0) in Region 4 play. Skyridge, with new Coach Siver Fonua coming over from Copper Hills, handed Mountain Ridge an early season loss and will be a challenger from the No. 4 seeds

After Tuesday’s first round the tournament moves to Utah Valley’s UCCU Center for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 6A

Tuesday, November 1

First Round at home sites, 6 pm

Well. 17 West (12-16) at No. 16 American Fork (11-17)

Well. 24 Taylorsville (6-15) at No. 9 Pleasant Grove (14-12)

Well. 20 Roy (9-14) at No. 13 Farmington (14-11)

Well. 21 Westlake (5-21) at No. 12 Weber (17-12)

Well. 18 Layton (8-20) at No. 15 West Jordan (10-11)

Well. 23 Kearns (7-16) at No. 10 Hunter (12-3)

Well. 19 Clearfield (9-15) at No. 14 Riverton (11-12)

Well. 22 Fremont (5-20) at No. 11 Corner Canyon (15-14)

Thursday, November 3

Second Round at UVU

American Fork-West Winner vs. No. 1 Mountain Ridge (25-4), 9 a.m

Pleasant Grove-Taylorsville Winner vs. No. 8 Copper Hills (13-8), 9 am

Farmington-Roy Winner vs. No. 4 Skyridge (18-9), 9 am

Weber-Westlake Winner vs. No. 5 Davis (21-7), 9 am

Layton-West Jordan Winner vs. No. 2 Herriman (19-3), 10:30 am

Hunter-Kearns Winner vs. No. 7 Syracuse (21-9), 10:30 am

Riverton-Clearfield Winner vs. No. 3 Lone Peak (21-8), 10:30 am

Corner Canyon-Fremont Winner vs. No. 6 Bingham (16-11), 10:30 am

CLASS 5A

Tuesday, November 1

First Round at home sites, 6 pm

Well. 17 Box Elder (11-16) at No. 16 Below (10-13)

Well. 24 Brighton (10-17) at No. 9 Skyline (18-9)

Well. 20 Uintah (12-14) at No. 13 Viewmont (10-12)

Well. 21 Murray (12-15) at No. 12 Park City (15-12)

Well. 18 Payson (12-10) at No. 15 Woods Cross (12-15)

Well. 23 Bonneville (9-19) at No. 10 Cedar Valley (19-8)

Well. 19 Lehi (9-19) at No. 14 Spanish Fork (14-15)

Well. 22 Provo at No. 11 Orem (16-11)

Thursday, November 3

Second Round at UVU

Alta-Box Elder Winner vs. No. 1 Bountiful (26-1), 3:30 p.m

Skyline-Brighton Winner vs. No. 8 Timpanogos (15-7), 3:30 p.m

Viewmont-Uintah Winner vs. No. 4 Northridge (24-5), 3:30 p.m

Murray-Park City Winner vs. No. 5 Timpview (22-7), 3:30 p.m

Woods Cross-Payson Winner vs. No. 2 Mountain View (26-3), 5 p.m

Cedar Valley-Bonneville Winner vs. No. 7 Springville (21-7), 5 p.m

Spanish Fork-Lehi Winner vs. No. 3 Maple Mountain (23-4), 5 p.m

Orem-Provo Winner vs. No. 6 Salem Hills (20-6), 5 p.m

