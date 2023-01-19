Utah Valley beats Abilene Christian in WAC men’s basketball game

OREM, Utah – Seven Utah Valley players scored in double figures as the Wolverines throttled Abilene Christian 84-54 in a Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Thursday at the UCCU Center.

Tahj Small led Utah Valley (15-5 overall, 6-1 WAC) – ranked No. 16 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid Major Top 25 – with a game-high 13 points. Justin Harmon followed with 12, and Tim Ceaser had 11. Four others had 10, including Aziz Bandaogo, who also had a game-high 14 rebounds.

Immanuel Allen and Cameron Steele led the Wildcats (9-10, 1-5) with nine points each. It’s ACUs fourth consecutive loss.

The Wolverines reeled off an 11-2 run to break open a two-point game (15-13) and led by as much as 15 in the opening half before taking a 14-point advantage (36-22) into halftime.

ACU never got any closer in the second half.

Utah Valley, which was coming off its first home loss of the season, an 85-80 decision to No. 18 Seattle on Saturday, shot 53.2% from the field (33 of 62, including 7 of 21 from 3-point range against the Wildcats.

