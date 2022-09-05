Utah Tech, Western Athletic Conference finalize schedule for men’s basketball team – St George News

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team, here in a conference game last year, finalized its schedule in the WAC, St. George, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The Western Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday its finalized men’s basketball league schedule for Utah Tech University and the rest of the conference schools for the 2022-23 season.

Utah Tech will host the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley to open WAC play on Dec. 29 before heading up Interstate 15 to Orem for a New Year’s Eve match-up at in-state rival Utah Valley.

Following a quick road trip to Riverside to play at California Baptist on Jan. 5, UT will play three of its next four league games at home, starting with a date vs. Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 12. The Trailblazers will play host to Sam Houston Jan. 14 and Defending conference tourney Champion New Mexico State Jan. 21, which bookends a mid-week road Tilt at Grand Canyon Jan. 18.

Utah Tech will close January with its first of two trips to Texas the following weekend with road games at Tarleton State Jan. 26 and Abilene Christian Jan. 28. The Blazers return home to host UVU Feb. 2 and WAC newcomer and fellow in-state Rival Southern Utah Feb. 4.

UT will begin a stretch that will see the Trailblazers play four of their next five games on the road, starting with a date at Seattle U on Feb. 8. Following a home game vs. Tarleton on Feb. 11, Utah Tech will play at SUU Feb. 18 and will return to Texas to play at UTRGV Feb. 23 and at conference newcomer UT-Arlington Feb. 25.

The Trailblazers will return home the next week to close out the regular season with games against Seattle U March 1 and GCU March 3.

The 2023 WAC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be the week of March 6-13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last June, the WAC announced that DI transitioning members Utah Tech and Tarleton would be allowed to participate in all conference championships beginning this 2022-23 competition season.

Click here to see Utah Tech’s complete 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule.

