Utah Tech football faces Northern Iowa Saturday; teams tangle for the first time – St George News

File photo: Southern Utah University hosts Utah Tech in a WAC conference football game, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE— The Trailblazers are headed for Uncharted territory.

Utah Tech’s football team is on the road Saturday afternoon for a non-conference game against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

It is the first time in program history that the team will play in the state of Iowa and the first time the Trailblazers will meet the Panthers on the gridiron.

Utah Tech (1-4) has lost three consecutive games and is coming off a bye week. The Trailblazers are seeking their first win in the Western Athletic Conference.

Northern Iowa (2-4) is even 2-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Panthers are led by quarterback Theo Day (1,542 passing yards, 10 touchdowns).

Northern Iowa averages 26.3 points and 402 yards of total offense per contest.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech’s offense was held to a season-low 279 total yards and 109 passing yards in its last game, a home loss to Abilene Christian Oct. 1.

Quarterback Kobe Tracy, who did not play in that game, is expected to get some snaps against Northern Iowa.

Running back Quali Conley rushed for a career-high 151 yards and a touchdown in the loss to ACU. He also became the seventh different running back in the program’s NCAA era to post back-to-back 100-yard games.

The road trip to Iowa marks the 16th state the football program has played in.

Listen to the Voice of the Trailblazers Rod Zundel call the game from Northern Iowa Saturday at 3 pm on the Fan Sports Network 99.5 in St. George.

T-Birds seek second WAC win

Southern Utah (3-3) will play a WAC game at Abilene Christian (4-2) Saturday, looking to rebound from last Saturday’s gut-wrenching 42-40 home loss to Tarleton State.

SUU is 1-1 in WAC games after beating Utah Tech in Cedar City 31-17 on Sept. 24.

