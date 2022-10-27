Utah State Women’s Basketball Set For Exhibition

– Utah State’s Women’s basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 pm inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Third-year head coach Kayla Ard says her team will need to be ready for a good Fort Lewis team.

“I have a lot of respect for Fort Lewis’s head coach, Taylor Harris,” Coach Ard said. “He’s added some good transfers so, I don’t think it’s going to be the same team we played last year, and we aren’t the same team either. We have to make sure that we are focused and play the same game regardless of who we play.

“We need to be the same team in that we need to be consistent with what we are doing with our effort and our execution. That’s really our main focus, that we are bringing it every single day. I think Fort Lewis is a much- improved team, with some of the JUCO transfers they brought in, we have to make sure we are ready to go on Friday.”

Graduate guard Maria Carvalho is excited to get the season going.

“I’m so grateful to have a team to play for, in my extra senior year, she said. “I just want to give my everything on the court, and I know my team has my back.”

Utah State and Fort Lewis also played an exhibition last season with the Aggies winning 90-43.

After the exhibition, Utah State will officially get its season started on Monday, Nov. 7, against the College of Idaho, at 3 p.m

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Women’s basketball season are already on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.utahstateaggies.com, or by calling the Utah State ticket office at 1-888-USTATE-1.

Fans can follow USU Women’s basketball on Twitter, @USUWBasketball, on Instagram, @USUWBasketball, as well as on Facebook, at /USUWBB. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State Athletics on Twitter, @USUAthletics, on Instagram, @USUAthletics and on Facebook at /USUAthletics.

