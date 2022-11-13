Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to Southeastern Louisiana, 78-68

– Utah State Women’s basketball lost to Southeastern Louisiana, 78-68, on Friday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum to drop to 1-1 on the season.

The Lions took control via a 17-4 run to close out the first quarter and take a 20-7 lead into the second frame. The Aggies battled back to trim the deficit to single digits before halftime, powered by two threes from the Graduate senior Mason Kimball . USU entered the locker room trailing, 34-27.

In the second half, SLU again pushed the lead into double digits, leading by as much as 15 points at 57-42 late in the third period. An 8-0 Aggie run spanning the third and fourth quarters, however, cut the Lions’ lead back to seven points. A layup from Graduate senior Maria Carvalho brought the Aggies to within two points at 64-62, capping off a 9-2 run. Southeastern then responded with a 12-2 run to ice the game.

Kimball led the Aggies with 24 points, going a perfect 5-5 on 3-point attempts. Kimball also added six rebounds plus one block and steal. As a team, USU shot 8-16 from behind the arc as a team, shooting 50 percent or better from 3 for the first time since Jan. 6, 2022, versus New Mexico.

Carvalho finished with 17 points alongside a team-high eight rebounds and four assists. Junior Olivia Wikstrom was USU’s final scorer in double digits with 10 points, also adding three steals. Junior Tamiah Robinson matched Carvalho for the team lead in assists with four.

Utah State heads out for its first road game of the 2022-23 season next week at Utah Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 pm (MT).

