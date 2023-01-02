Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to San Diego State, 89-55

Box Score LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Women’s basketball lost to San Diego State, 89-55, on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The second act of a USU basketball doubleheader at the Spectrum, the Aggies hung tough with the visiting Aztecs for the first several minutes off the strength of a pair of 3-pointers from Graduate guard Mason Kimball . The two sides were tied at 8 apiece four minutes into the contest before SDSU finished the quarter on a 16-5 run. The Aztecs maintained the momentum through the second quarter en route to a 45-21 Halftime advantage. Despite a 9-2 run from the Aggies in the third quarter, Utah State was unable to mount a comeback in the second half.

Kimball led USU with team-highs of 10 points and seven rebounds. Graduate forward Ashya Klopfenstein narrowly missed reaching double figures, ending with nine points plus four rebounds and a team-best three steals. Junior guard Tamiah Robinson led the team with five assists as a freshman guard Natalie Fraley added eight points and three assists.

Up Next

Utah State (3-10, 0-2 MW) continues its MW homestand on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 pm (MT) against Colorado State (8-5, 1-1 MW) at the Spectrum.

