Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to Colorado State, 99-62

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Women’s basketball lost to Colorado State, 99-62, on Thursday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies started the game on a 6-2 run via a 3-pointer each from the junior guard Kinley Falslev-Wickizer and senior forward Ashya Klopfenstein . Colorado State wrestled control of the game via a 24-4 run to close the first quarter. In the second quarter, USU again opened the frame on another scoring run, starting the quarter on an 8-3 run to trim the deficit to 11 points, featuring another pair of 3s from Klopfenstein and junior guard Olivia Wikstrom . The Rams again responded with a 24-5 run to close the half and close the door on an Aggie comeback following halftime.

Utah State was led by a quartet of double-figure scorers with senior forwards Prima Chellis leading the team with 15 points plus four rebounds and two steals. Graduate guard Maria Carvalho added 14 points plus four rebounds and a team-high three steals. Klopfenstein led USU with six rebounds in addition to 13 points while Wikstrom finished with 11 points. Junior guard Tamiah Robinson posted a team-high five assists in the game.

Up Next

Utah State (3-11, 0-3 MW) continues its MW homestand on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 pm (MT) against Boise State (6-8, 1-0 MW) at the Spectrum.

