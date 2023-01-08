Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to Boise State, 73-56
It was USU’s defense that asserted itself early as the Aggies held the Broncos scoreless over the first six minutes of the game as part of building a 12-2 lead late in the first quarter. After an 11-2 run from Boise State tightened things up in the second quarter, Utah State battled in a back-and-forth affair but never trailed as the teams tied on multiple occasions, including at 29-29 Entering halftime. Junior Tamiah Robinson paced the Aggie offense, leading all scorers with 12 points over the game’s first 20 minutes.
After a 3-pointer from junior guard Kinley Falslev-Wickizer to open the second half, a tandem of runs turned the momentum to Boise State’s favor as two spurts of 8-2 and 6-0 gave the Broncos a seven-point lead late in the third quarter. The Aggies were unable to build a comeback in the final frame as Boise State gradually increased their lead to double digits in the final minutes.
Robinson led USU with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting plus five rebounds and a game-high four steals. Graduate forward Prima Chellis also hit double-digits with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Graduate guard Mason Kimball added six points and five rebounds while junior guard Kinley Falslev-Wickizer and senior forward Ashya Klopfenstein each added six points in the effort.
Up Next
Utah State (3-12, 0-4 MW) heads Westward to take on Nevada (5-9, 2-1 MW) at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 pm (MT).
