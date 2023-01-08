Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to Boise State, 73-56

Utah State Women’s basketball lost to Boise State, 73-56, on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

It was USU’s defense that asserted itself early as the Aggies held the Broncos scoreless over the first six minutes of the game as part of building a 12-2 lead late in the first quarter. After an 11-2 run from Boise State tightened things up in the second quarter, Utah State battled in a back-and-forth affair but never trailed as the teams tied on multiple occasions, including at 29-29 Entering halftime. Junior Tamiah Robinson paced the Aggie offense, leading all scorers with 12 points over the game’s first 20 minutes.

After a 3-pointer from junior guard Kinley Falslev-Wickizer to open the second half, a tandem of runs turned the momentum to Boise State’s favor as two spurts of 8-2 and 6-0 gave the Broncos a seven-point lead late in the third quarter. The Aggies were unable to build a comeback in the final frame as Boise State gradually increased their lead to double digits in the final minutes.

Robinson led USU with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting plus five rebounds and a game-high four steals. Graduate forward Prima Chellis also hit double-digits with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Graduate guard Mason Kimball added six points and five rebounds while junior guard Kinley Falslev-Wickizer and senior forward Ashya Klopfenstein each added six points in the effort.

Up Next

Utah State (3-12, 0-4 MW) heads Westward to take on Nevada (5-9, 2-1 MW) at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 pm (MT).

