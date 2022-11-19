Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to Arkansas State 63-57

Utah State Women’s basketball built a double-digit lead in the first half but could not hold on as they fell to Arkansas State, 63-57, inside First National Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies started quickly in the first quarter, shooting 5-5 from 3-point range en route to a 23-12 after one quarter of play. USU led by as much as 12 early in the second quarter before the Red Wolves closed the half on an 11-2 run to trim USU’s lead down to 31-28 by halftime. The sides traded leads in the third quarter before Arkansas State put together a 15-0 run to take a 58-45 lead Midway through the final frame. The Aggies held the Red Wolves without a field goal for the final five-and-a-half minutes but were unable to erase the full deficit before the final buzzer.

The Aggies were led by a pair of double-doubles from junior guards Olivia Wikstrom and Tamiah Robinson , the first time USU has had two players record a double-double in the same game since January of 2019. Wikstrom finished with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range as USU shot 10-22 from behind the arc as a team. Robinson ended with 10 points and 10 rebounds, also leading the team in both assists and steals with five and two, respectively.

Graduate guard Maria Carvalho was USU’s final scorer in double digits with 10 points, also recording four assists and eight rebounds, making it Carvalho’s fourth straight contest grabbing eight or more rebounds. Graduate forward Abby Wahl narrowly missed a double-double of her own, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds for the contest.

Up Next:

Utah State (1-3, 0-0 MW) Returns home for a Thanksgiving Eve Matchup against Ball State (1-1, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 pm (MT).

