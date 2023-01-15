Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses at Nevada, 78-58

Utah State Women’s basketball lost at Nevada, 78-58, on Saturday at the Lawlor Events Center.

The Aggies lived at the free throw line to start the game, scoring 18 of their first 20 points from the FT line. The proficiency from the free throw line was not enough, however, as Nevada built a 37-22 Halftime advantage. The Aggie offense woke up in the third quarter as a 15-6 Utah State run trimmed the deficit to 13 points. Another 7-2 run early in the fourth quarter further cut the Wolf Pack lead to 11 points, although the Aggies were unable to cut the deficit any further in the final frame.

USU went 27-for-31 from the free throw line for the game, tied for the fourth-most made free throws in a single game in Utah State history and the most since making 29-of-37 FT attempts against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 23, 2021. The Aggies also outrebounded the Wolf Pack, 53-42, including a 26-13 edge in offensive rebounds.

Graduate forward Ashya Klopfenstein led the Aggies with 16 points, including a 12-for-14 performance from the Charity stripe, tying for the 12th-most FTs by an Aggie in program history. Junior guard Tamiah Robinson chipped in 13 points and a game-high two blocks while graduate guard Maria Carvalho added nine points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Up Next

Utah State (3-13, 0-5 MW) remains on the road to take on Fresno State (8-11, 1-5 MW) on Monday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 pm (MT).

Fans can follow USU Women’s basketball on Twitter, @USUWBasketball, on Instagram, @USUWBasketball, as well as on Facebook, at /USUWBB. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State Athletics on Twitter, @USUAthletics, on Instagram, @USUAthletics and on Facebook at /USUAthletics.

– USU –