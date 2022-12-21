Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses at Eastern Washington, 84-54

Box Score CHENEY, Washington – Utah State Women’s basketball lost to Eastern Washington, 84-54, on Tuesday at Reese Court.

The Eagles took early control, opening the game with a 23-4 run on the way to building a 43-18 Halftime advantage. EWU’s lead ballooned as large as 36 points in the third quarter. The Aggies used a 9-0 run to trim the deficit to 22 points on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter but were unable to claw all the way back in the final frame.

Graduate forward Prima Chellis led USU with 14 points with five rebounds while senior forward Ashya Klopfenstein led the way with nine rebounds, also tying for the team lead with three assists to go along with seven points. Junior guard Tamiah Robinson also registered three assists for the game while a sophomore guard Cristina Oliva finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Up Next

Utah State (3-8, 0-0 MW) begins Mountain West play on Thursday, December 29, at 6:30 pm (MT), when the Aggies travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to take on Air Force (5-7 , 0-0 MW).

Fans can follow USU Women’s basketball on Twitter, @USUWBasketball, on Instagram, @USUWBasketball, as well as on Facebook, at /USUWBB. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State Athletics on Twitter, @USUAthletics, on Instagram, @USUAthletics and on Facebook at /USUAthletics.

– USU –