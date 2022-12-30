Utah State Women’s Basketball Falters Late in 77-63 Loss to Air Force

Box Score COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Utah State Women’s basketball came back from double-digits to take the lead in the third quarter but was unable to maintain their advantage in a 77-63 loss to Air Force on Thursday at Clune Arena.

The Falcons took an early 16-4 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter before the Aggies stormed back with a 19-7 run stretching into the second frame, tying the game at 23 apiece. Freshman guard Natalie Fraley making her first career start, made one 3-pointer to kickstart the run and junior guard Kinley Falslev-Wickizer drained two 3-pointers in the second quarter to help USU keep pace with the Falcons. Utah State was unable to take hold of the lead, however, as Air Force carried a 35-32 lead into halftime.

The Aggies scored the first four points of the second half to take their first lead of the game at 36-35. After the Falcons rebuilt an eight-point lead, Utah State responded in kind with a 14-2 run to go up, 50-46, their largest lead of the game. This time, however, it was Air Force who responded with a 14-3 run to regain control early in the fourth quarter. The Falcons pushed the advantage into double digits with under six minutes remaining and prevented any Aggie comeback in the closing minutes.

Carvalho led USU with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, also tying for the team-lead alongside Graduate forward Ashya Klopfenstein with two steals a piece. Graduate forward Prima Chellis added 12 points, four rebounds and a block. Graduate forward Abby Wahl narrowly missed double figures in scoring with nine points, also tying for a team-high six rebounds along with junior guard Olivia Wikstrom . Utah State outrebounded Air Force, 37-32, on the night and also held a 30-14 advantage in points in the paint.

Up Next

Utah State (3-9, 0-1 MW) continues MW play with its home conference opener on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 5 pm (MT) vs. San Diego State (10-3, 0-0 MW).

