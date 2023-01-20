Utah State Women’s Basketball Falls At Home To Air Force, 66-59

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Women’s basketball lost to Air Force, 66-59, on Thursday evening inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies and Falcons went back in Forth to start the game, with Air Force holding a three point lead at 19-16 after the first quarter.

Air Force (10-10, 5-3 MW) held a five-point lead in the second quarter, before the Aggies went on a 15-0 run to take a double-digit lead, holding AFA scoreless for nearly six minutes of basketball. The Falcons responded with a 12-2 run to end the half, knotting the game at 33 apiece going into the locker room.

The Aggies settled in defensively in the third quarter, holding Air Force to 10 points en route to a 46-43 lead heading into the final frame.

Graduate forward Prima Chellis hit two free throws and scored a layup to put USU up 10 with 6:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Falcons responded with an 18-2 run to retake the lead, holding USU without a field goal for nearly six minutes to ultimately exit Logan with the win.

Chellis led the Aggies with her second consecutive double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Senior Forward Ashya Klopfenstein was the other Aggie in double figures, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds. Utah State shot 35.5 percent (22-of-62) from the field, 17.6 percent (3-of-17) from the arc, and 66.7 percent (12-of-18) from the free throw line.

For Air Force, they were led by sophomore guard Madison Smith’s game-high 23 points, including a perfect 14-for-14 performance from the FT line. Freshman guard Milahnie Perry finished with 12 points for the Falcons who shot 33.3 percent (19-of-57) from the field, 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from three-point range and 74.2 percent (23-of-31) from the free throw line.

Utah State (4-14, 1-6 MW) goes back on the road to play their fourth game in eight days as they take on San Jose State (2-16, 0-7 MW) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3:00 pm (MT).

