Box Score Utah State Women’s Basketball Dominates Fort Lewis College in Exhibition 74-45

LOGAN, Utah – Junior guard Tamiah Robinson scored 19 points and Graduate forward Abby Wahl pulled down 15 rebounds as Utah State Women’s basketball won its exhibition against Fort Lewis 74-45 on Friday night inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Several Aggies contributed through the night, including Graduate guard Maria Carvalho pouring in 12 points and 11 points from sophomore guard Cristina Oliva. The game marked Utah State’s second consecutive exhibition win over the Skyhawks.

“Anytime you get a win, you have to be excited about that,” head Coach Kayla Ard said. “It was nice to play in front of the crowd again. We played about 33 minutes of good basketball. I was really proud of the effort. I loved our defensive effort.

Ard had good reason to be proud of their defensive effort as the Aggies forced 19 turnovers in the game, led by Robinson and junior guard Olivia Wikstrom who each had two steals.

Utah State also won the rebounding battle 52-41.

“That’s been our emphasis in practice – playing through the whistle and every rebound should be ours,” Wahl said.

Robinson scored in every way, including 4-of-6 shooting from outside the arc.

“It feels great,” Robinson said. “This is my first Collegiate Division I game. I was nervous at first, but it turned out great.”

Utah State will now officially get its season started on Monday, Nov. 7, against the College of Idaho, at 3 pm, inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

