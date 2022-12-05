Utah State Women’s Basketball Defeats Utah Valley, 65-55, for Second Consecutive Win

Utah State Women’s basketball came away with their second consecutive win, defeating in-state Rival Utah Valley, 65-55, on Saturday afternoon inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Utah State took the early initiative, jumping out to a 10-2 lead to start the game off the strength of the 3-pointers from the junior guard Olivia Wikstrom . The Aggies capitalized on the run to take a 16-9 lead after the first frame. The Aggies extended their lead to double digits in the second quarter before the Wolverines responded with a 14-4 run over the next tie the game at 28. Freshman guard Natalie Fraley made two free throws in the final seconds of the half to give the Aggies a 30-28 halftime lead.

The third quarter was back and forth with two lead changes and six ties. Utah Valley took their first lead of the game at 37-34 with 5:39 left in the third quarter before the Aggies responded with a 12-5 run to take a 46-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, a pair of 3-pointers from Graduate guard Maria Carvalho extended Utah State’s lead to eight before a 7-0 UVU run trimmed USU’s lead to a single point. In the final five minutes of the game, the Aggies responded with a 9-0 run, aided by a 3-pointer from Fraley and a pair of free throws each from Carvalho and Graduate forward Prima Chellis to secure the win.

Carvalho led the way with a team-high 21 points plus six rebounds and four steals. Wikstrom added 10 points plus a team-leading seven rebounds with three assists. Kimball scored 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting plus a perfect 5-of-5 night from the FT line. Chellis led the Aggies with four assists, tying her career-high. Fraley, playing in only her second collegiate game, finished with eight points, going 2-of-3 on 3-point attempts, plus four rebounds.

As a team, Utah State shot 31 percent (18-of-58) from the field, 43 percent (10-of-23) from the arc, and 73 percent (19-of-26) at the line. USU had season bests of forced turnovers with 24, and scoring 29 points off those miscues. With 10 made 3-pointers, the Aggies have now registered three games with 10 or more made Threes for the first time since 2014.

