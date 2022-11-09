Utah State Women’s Basketball Announces Two Signees For 2023

Utah State head Women’s basketball Coach Kayla Ard announced two new signees for the 2023 class in Gracie Johnson (Nyssa, Oregon), and Ali Wetta (Castle Rock, Colorado).

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 senior forward out of Nyssa High School, is a four-year letterwinner and has earned all-state honors, as well as two years on the Eastern Oregon League first team, and EOL player of the year ( YEAR).

Johnson helped lead Nyssa HS to a third-place finish in the district tournament in the 2019-20 season, averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds per game, and a third-place finish in the 2020-21 3A state tournament.

In 2021-22, Johnson averaged 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks per game, leading Nyssa not only to winning the district championship, but also the state title.

“We’re thrilled to have Gracie joining the squad,” Ard said. “She brings tremendous height to our roster. I loved my time with her and her family on their visit to Logan. She just fits here, on and off the court.”

Johnson was a very sought-after recruit, as several schools reached out to her including Montana, Montana State, Boise State, Loyola Marymount, Idaho and Portland just to name a few.

“I chose Utah State because I loved the environment and the team culture,” Johnson said. “The coaches were excited about me, and it just felt right.”

Johnson joins her brother, Isaac Johnson, a 7-foot sophomore center on Utah State’s men’s basketball, who transferred from Oregon, in Cache Valley.

Wetta is a 5-11 guard out of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Valor High School, where she averaged 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.0 assists per game as a sophomore.

Wetta earned Jeffco second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore and helped lead her team to a 5A state title in the 2020-21 season.

“Ali comes from a really good club and high school team with outstanding coaches,” Ard said. “Her basketball IQ and love for the game will be a great addition to our roster. She is a combo guard that can truly do it all. Ali comes from a great family and will be a great addition to Cache Valley”

Wetta is not the only family member playing Division I basketball, as her older sister Kindyll is currently a sophomore at Colorado.

Wetta will major in pre-med.

“I chose Utah State because Coach Ard believed in me,” Wetta said. “USU is an amazing campus and community that I can’t wait to be a part of.”

