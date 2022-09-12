Utah State Volleyball Trio Named All-Tournament at Asics Invitational

Shelby Capllonch

Kennedy Boyd

Tatum Stall

Utah State senior outside hitterwas named the Tournament MVP of the Oregon State-hosted Asics Invitational, while senior middle Blockerand junior outside hitterearned all-tournament honors.

The trio helped Utah State finish 3-0 at the invite with wins over Portland State (3-1), Oregon State (3-0) and Portland (3-0).

Capllonch led the Aggies with 32 kills, averaging 3.20 per set. She added 27 digs, five blocks, five service aces and three assists over the weekend. The senior from Honolulu, Hawaii, led USU in kills in both of its Friday matches with 14 against Portland State and 13 against Oregon State. Her 14 kills against the Vikings were part of a double-double as she finished the match with 14 digs.

Boyd led USU with 15 total blocks and seven service aces, while adding 16 kills, three digs and two assists at the Asics Invitational. Against the Vikings, the native of Alpine, Utah, led the squad with six total blocks and a career-high five service aces.

Stall was second on the team in both kills (30) and digs (30), averaging 3.00 per set in both categories. She tacked on five blocks and five service aces at the invite. Stall led the Aggies with a career-best 18 digs against Portland State, while finishing with 10 kills for the double-double. The native of Chandler, Arizona, recorded a match-high 12 kills and career-high-tying four service aces against Portland.

Utah State (6-2) Returns to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum to host Utah Valley (4-3) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m

