Utah State v San Diego State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today, San Diego State (15-4) is in first place in the Mountain West Conference with only one loss in conference play. The Aztecs will be tested today against Utah State (16-4), which is having a great season itself, largely fueled by its high-powered Offensive prowess. It is currently riding a two-game winning streak in the conference after picking up its second loss, building momentum leading into this game that could end with them in first place in the MWC today. This season, the Aggies are averaging 80.6 points per game, the 23rd mark in the country, with 15 games scoring 75-plus points.

How to Watch Utah State at San Diego State in College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: CBSSN

The Aztecs took care of business in their last game against Air Force (70-60), with four of their five starters scoring in double figures for the game.

The trio of senior Matt Bradley (13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game), senior Darrion Trammell (11.6 points and 3.6 assists per game) and junior Lamont Butler (10.1 points per game) have paced the Aztecs all season.

On the other side for the Aggies, their high-powered offense is built around five double-digit scorers, the 13th-most assists (351) and the best three-point shooting percentage (42.7%) in the country.

