Utah State v San Diego State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today, San Diego State (15-4) is in first place in the Mountain West Conference with only one loss in conference play. The Aztecs will be tested today against Utah State (16-4), which is having a great season itself, largely fueled by its high-powered Offensive prowess. It is currently riding a two-game winning streak in the conference after picking up its second loss, building momentum leading into this game that could end with them in first place in the MWC today. This season, the Aggies are averaging 80.6 points per game, the 23rd mark in the country, with 15 games scoring 75-plus points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button