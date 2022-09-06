Utah State Stays Put in Latest United Soccer Coaches Regional Rankings

Utah State soccer remained in the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches Pacific Region rankings in the latest poll. The Aggies are the sole representative from the Mountain West in the regional rankings.

USU remained unbeaten in its Lone match last week, securing a 0-0 draw on the road at UC Riverside. With the clean sheet, senior goalkeeper Dear Walton moved to third all-time at Utah State with 18 career shutouts.

Utah State is the best scoring team in the MW, averaging 2.4 goals per game, the most since the Aggies averaged a school-record 2.18 goals per match during the 1999 season. USU is also the conference leader in goals allowed per game, conceding only 1.20 goals per match this season.

Utah State has Featured an Incredible balance as eight different players have logged at least one goal, while 13 different players have recorded an assist. In all, 17 different players have tallied at least one point on the year with the senior forward Sammie Murdock leading the way with five behind two goals and one assist.

Utah State continues its Longest road trip of the 2022 season this week with two matches, starting at Texas on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 pm (MT), before wrapping up the three-game road trip at Utah (3-1-2) on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 pm (MT).

United Soccer Coaches Rankings – Pacific Region

UCLA Stanford Colorado Washington Utah Valley Washington State Utah Southern California Grand Canyon UTAH STATE

