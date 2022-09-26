Utah State Soccer’s Sara Taylor Named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

Sarah Taylor

Utah State soccer senior forwardhas been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies to a 2-0 start to conference play.

Taylor logged 93 minutes on the week, recording two shots on goal and six total shots to lead USU to a pair of victories over Nevada (1-0) and UNLV 2-1). Taylor left an indelible mark in USU’s win over UNLV on Sunday, assisting on the Aggies’ opening goal of the match before scoring what would ultimately be the deciding goal.

It is Taylor’s second time being named the MW Offensive Player of the Week. Taylor previously won the award after totaling two goals and an assist in a pair of 2-1 Aggie victories over UVU and Marquette last season.

Utah State soccer’s 2022 season continues this week with a pair of in-conference road matches as it plays at Wyoming (1-4-4, 0-1-1 MW) on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4 pm, and at Colorado State (4-3-3, 1-0-1 MW) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 pm Both matches will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network and available at www.utahstateaggies.com/watch.

