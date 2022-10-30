Utah State Soccer Trio Named to All-Mountain West Teams

Utah State soccer placed three Aggies on the all-Mountain West teams, it was announced by the conference on Sunday. Juniors Alex Day and Kelsey Kaufusi plus freshman Kaylie Chambers were each named to the All-MW Second Team. Chambers also earned All-Newcomer Team honors.

Defender Kelsey Kaufusi has also started in every game for Utah State, ranking first on the team with 1,796 minutes played. Kaufusi has Assisted on two goals this year and has nine shots to her credit. It is Kaufusi’s second time being named to an all-MW team after earning second-team and all-newcomer team in 2020.

Midfielder Alex Day has started all 20 games for USU this season, anchoring the midfield for the Aggies while recording three assists and scoring one goal on the season. Day ranks fourth on the team with 1,571 minutes played and has recorded 10 total shots. Alongside Kaufusi, the two have helped USU record nine shutouts and average only 0.90 goals conceded per match, the second- and third-best marks in the conference, respectively.

Freshman midfielder Kaylie Chambers has played in 18 matches this season, starting in seven. Chambers is tied for fourth on the team with eight total points, scoring three goals and two assists. Chambers has placed 13 out of her 25 total shots on goal while playing 866 minutes on the season.

Utah State (8-5-7, 5-3-3 MW) will play San Diego State (7-5-7, 5-3-3 MW) in the first round of the MW tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday at 4 pm (MT). The match will be available to stream through the Mountain West Network and the MW App.

