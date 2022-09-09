Utah State Soccer Suffers First Loss of the Season in 2-1 Defeat to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Utah State soccer lost for the first time this season, suffering a 2-1 loss to Texas on Thursday night at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field.

The Longhorns quickly opened up a 1-0 lead, drawing and converting a penalty in the sixth minute of the contest. Texas maintained the one-goal advantage through to halftime.

Eight minutes into the second half, a handball called on the Longhorn defense gave the Aggies the opportunity to square the match. Junior London Miller slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner to draw USU even at one apiece.

The tie lasted until the 63rd minute before Texas again captured the lead. Miller nearly equalized less than a minute later, placing a shot on goal that was saved by Texas’ Savannah Madden. The Aggies registered two more shots for the remainder of the match but were unable to further test the Longhorns’ goal.

Senior Dear Walton recorded five saves in the contest, moving her into a tie for third place all-time in USU’s career saves list alongside Jeanne Woller. Walton now trails only Michaela (Miller) Hawes (249) and Megan Mills (273) in the all-time record books.

Utah State (2-1-3) concludes its Longest road trip of the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11, wrapping up a three-game road trip against Utah (3-1-2). The match is scheduled for 5 pm (MT).

