Utah State Soccer Places Six Players on CSC Academic All-District Team

Bizzy Arevalo

Kelsey Kaufusi

Tenzi Knowles

Kylie Olsen

Addy Symonds

Sarah Taylor

Six Utah State soccer players have been announced as members of the College Sports Communicators (CSC) 2022 Academic All-District teams asandwere all awarded the honor.

Arevalo, a sophomore forward from Logan, helped Anchor an Aggie offense that ranked first in the Mountain West for total points (87), total assists (31), total shots (320) and shots on goal (143), and tied for first in total goals scored (28). Arevalo appeared in all 21 matches for USU, starting in 12, and recorded four points on the season with one goal and two assists. Arevalo carries a 3.83 GPA and is pursuing a degree in early childhood education

Kaufusi, a junior defender from Syracuse, Utah, led Utah State in total minutes played this season with 1,906. Starting all 21 matches for the Aggies, Kaufusi helped USU to an average of 0.86 goals allowed per match, the best mark by USU since 2012. The Aggies ranked third in the conference in total goals allowed this season. Kaufusi also recorded two assists on the season and was named to the all-MW second team. Kaufusi boasts a 3.52 GPA and is majoring in human development and family studies.

Knowles, a sophomore forward from Providence, Utah, appeared in 15 games this season and started in two. Knowles finished with two assists to help the Aggies to an average of 1.3 goals per game, ranking third in the conference. Knowles maintains a 3.78 GPA and is majoring in health education and promotion.

Kylie Olsen , a junior defender from Logan, was one of four Aggies to start in every game for USU this season. Olsen also ranked third in total minutes played with 1,802 and recorded one assist on the year. Olsen posted 20 shots on the year, including six on goal, both of which were career bests. Olsen has a GPA of 3.60 and is majoring in finance.

Addy Symonds , a sophomore defender from Highland, Utah, also started every game for USU this year and finished second on the team with 1,887 minutes played. Symonds also recorded career-best marks of three total points on one goal and one assist. Symonds holds a GPA of 3.75 and is majoring in health education and promotion.

Sarah Taylor , a senior forward from Centerville, Utah, recorded eight total points on three goals and two assists this season. Taylor played in 20 games and started in 15, playing a total of 1,023 minutes. Taylor finished her career tied for ninth all-time in Utah State history with 15 career goals scored. Taylor holds a GPA of 3.98 and is pursuing a Masters degree in accounting.

Academic all-District Nominees were submitted and voted on by members of CSC. The group breaks all NCAA programs up into eight districts. Utah State is part of District 8, which is comprised of teams from Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada.

