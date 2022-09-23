Utah State Soccer Opens MW Play with 1-0 Win At Nevada

Just as they had in their previous two outings, Utah State soccer’s offense took its time breaking through the opposing defense.

But break through, they did.

Senior forward Nicole Hadlock broke through the Nevada defense for the game’s only goal in the 74th minute to lead the Aggies to a 1-0 win in the team’s first match of Mountain West play.

“Proud of the team’s performance today,” head Coach Manny Martins said. “We started fast and finished strong versus a good team with lots of energy in a tough place to get results.”

USU came out with a strong first half, generating a shot on goal only 18 seconds after kickoff. The Aggies maintained the pressure in the opening 45 minutes, outshooting Nevada, 9-3, in the opening half. However, both defenses held firm.

As in USU’s previous two matches versus BYU and Northern Colorado, Utah State responded to being held scoreless in the first half by coming out in force following halftime. The Aggies registered the first nine shots of the second period but were unable to break the tie through 25 minutes of the second half.

In the 74th minute, USU worked their way down the right flank of the Wolf Pack defense as a junior London Miller found sophomore Tenzi Knowles along the right sideline. Knowles then picked out Hadlock making a run behind Nevada’s backline. Seeing Nevada’s Kendal Stovall off the goal line, Hadlock shot on her first touch, lifting her shot out of reach and into the net.

USU held a 21-4 advantage in total shots for the match, including an 8-2 lead in shots on goal. The Wolf Pack nearly capitalized on their chances late in the match, but an apparent goal off a corner kick was called off due to a Nevada foul. The Aggies managed to fend off the opposing offense through the full 90 minutes to secure the win.

“We had started the last few games a bit slow and we were very deliberate in our preparation this week to improve that,” Martins said. “Our first chance came 20 seconds into the game and we were able to sustain that tempo and quality through the better part of the 90 minutes.”

With her first goal of the season, Hadlock becomes the 10th scorer for USU on the year. Meanwhile, Knowles’ became the 15th player to record an assist this season. The Aggies now have 20 players who have recorded at least one point.

Hadlock’s goal also makes it three consecutive matches in which Utah State has scored a game-tying or game-winning goal in the final 17 minutes of the match. Junior Whitney Lopez scored a game-tying goal in the 83rd minute of USU’s 1-1 draw versus BYU while Miller notched the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute during the Aggies’ 1-0 win at Northern Colorado. In all, Utah State has five such goals this season.

Freshman goalkeeper McKenzie Hunninghake , making her second career start in goal, recorded two saves in her second consecutive shutout. Hunninghake is the first Aggie goalkeeper to record shutouts in each of her first two career starts since Grace McGuire in 2016.

With the win, the Utah State moves to 4-2-4 on the season and stake an early claim on first place in the conference alongside Colorado State as the only two teams to win their opening match of MW play.

USU continues into the heart of conference action on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 pm (MT) when they host UNLV at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.

Fans can follow the Aggie soccer program on Twitter, @USUSoccer, on Facebook at /USUSoccer and on Instagram, @USUSoccer. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State Athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.

– USU –